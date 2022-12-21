The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting

When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.

"This set is one of the biggest we ever built," Hissrich tells EW. "It was an interior-exterior set. Every shot is visual effects. Obviously there's a fight happening, but more than that, it is this big, open space. There are blue screens everywhere, so we are just now putting the final touches on it. Episode 1's been done for ages, but it's taken that long to get this setting right. I think it's really important for the story."

While this is the first official confirmation of Shaerrawedd for Season 3, rumors about the location actually began circulating back in May after images of the location leaked online. While Season 2 of The Witcher was heavily based on Blood of Elves, Shaerrawedd did not appear during the season. Thankfully, that will be rectified in Season 3!

Of course, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding Season 3 of The Witcher. This season is the final one for lead Henry Cavill, who will be leaving ahead of The Witcher Season 4; Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth in the show's fourth season. Cavill has shared his enthusiasm about the new Geralt actor, but many fans are less enthusiastic about the switch. It remains to be seen how Hemsworth will do in the role, but fans will be waiting quite some time before they get to see the results. Until then, they still have one more season left of Cavill, and it's already shaping up to be an interesting one!

How do you feel about this location appearing in the new season? Are you a fan of Sapkowski's books? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!