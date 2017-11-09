Here’s How Doom On The Nintendo Switch Compares To Other Versions

Yesterday, Nintendo dropped a bit of a bombshell during its Nintendo Direct special, confirming two more hit Bethesda franchises for the Nintendo Switch – Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. While B.J. Blazkowicz's latest adventure will take a little longer to arrive (it's scheduled for 2018), we are getting Doom this holiday season. And it's looking pretty good thus far. In fact, a Twitter user by the name of Pixelpar even went as far as to draw up comparison pictures between the forthcoming Switch version of Doom, and the PS4 version, which has been out since last year. That may be a bit unfair, considering that the Switch has less power than the PS4, but the results of Pixelpar's comparisons are actually really great, and show just how much work Bethesda is putting into the game. Let's take a look below…

The Legendary Armor The first pic compares what it's like getting your hands on the classic armor from Doom – and, surprisingly enough, there's very little differences here, with the same amount of color in each shot (faded green), and a few other touches here and there. Granted, the Switch version will likely have a lower frame rate (around 30 FPS or so compared to the usual 60), but the fact it'll be this detailed is pretty extraordinary. It just goes to show that Bethesda has Switch development figured out to a T – as it's proven with Skyrim thus far.

What's Inside The next shot shows a door opening up, with something possibly waiting on the other side of it. As you can see, the Nintendo Switch version is slightly darker, and not as well lit up as the PS4 version. But everything else looks uncanny with its resemblance, right down to the shimmer on the doors. We still have yet to see more gameplay aside from what was debuted in the trailer yesterday, but it appears that Bethesda has no problem cramming every ounce of Doom's detail into Nintendo's latest console.

A Face Only A Demon Could Love We've only seen a handful of the monsters that will be available in Doom for the Nintendo Switch, but something tells us there will be a great variety of creatures that you can pound into mush in the game. Based on the ones we've seen thus far, though, it's really impressive detail. Again, the lighting is a little lesser than the PS4 version, but the creature still looks stunning, especially when you get a close look at his chompers and his eyes. It just goes to show that Bethesda is killing it with the design of the game, and the final product should be incredible. Not to mention portable.