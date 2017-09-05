Here’s Where Peter Parker’s Webs Come From In Spider-Man On PS4

Throughout the many incarnations of Spider-Man throughout film and comics, the origin of how he shoots his webbing has had many different manifestations. Most notably, in the Sam Raimi films, Spider-Man had his webbing organically be procured through his wrists. This was later contrasted in Sony Picture's Amazing Spider-Man film series, as the Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield used mechanical web-shooters with cartridges.

Insomniac Games has stated that their upcoming Spider-Man title will be unique to themselves, and won't be directly iterative of any of the film-series. However, when asked if Spider-Man would be utilizing cartridges or have the ability to organically shoot webs, Insomniac games had this to say.

Cartridge / built web shooters — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 20, 2017

While we still don't know whether or not the game will be incorporating a system that will feature limited webbing, the door for that possibility has certainly been opened.

If you want to learn more about the story and characters featured in Insomniac's upcoming web-slinging excursion, swing by this article here.

Spider-Man will be launching on PS4 at an undecided window in 2018.