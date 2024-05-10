God of War Ragnarok Reportedly the Next PlayStation Game Coming to PC

PlayStation's trend of porting over its games to the PC platform will be supposedly continue very soon with God of War Ragnarok next on the list, a new report suggests. We say "supposedly" because the announcement itself is what's supposed to be happening soon, though seeing God of War Ragnarok on the PC always seemed inevitable given what's happened with other games. The game will be announced for PC as early as this month, the leaks say, though a release date for when it'll actually come to PC isn't known.

The latest on God of War Ragnarok's imminent PC release comes from billbil-kun, the same leaker who often shares PlayStation Plus announcements early and is even more often correct about them. Citing unnamed sources, billbil-kun said a God of War Ragnarok PC announcement is expected this month.

Again, there's no reason to believe that God of War Ragnarok wouldn't come to the PC platform considering how Marvel's Spider-Man and other PlayStation games like Returnal have already made that jump, but seeing God of War Ragnarok announced soon for the PC would make for a relatively quick turnaround all things considered. PlayStation does not always follow a set pattern with timed exclusivity for its PlayStation-to-PC games with Ghost of Tsushima being the perfect example seeing how it came out in 2020 and is only just now coming to PC this month. God of War Ragnarok came out for PlayStation consoles in November 2022, so if it makes it to PC before November of this year, it'll be under two years that it took the newest God of War game to be ported over.

Of course, PC users may have a slightly soured opinion of PlayStation games on that platform given the recent Helldivers 2 controversy over a once mandated PlayStation Network account, but that same situation shouldn't be applicable to God of War Ragnarok. The newest God of War game, like others in the series, is solely single-player with no multiplayer components to speak of, so it should be safe from needing a PlayStation Network account sign-in. Using Ghost of Tsushima as an example once more, Sucker Punch Productions recently clarified that the game would only require a PlayStation Network account for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer portion of the game, but it won't need one if you're just playing the base game.

PlayStation has been rumored to have plans for a PlayStation Showcase this month, though there are also the Summer Game Fest events to think of as well, so if God of War Ragnarok is indeed coming to PC soon, don't be surprised to see that announcement to come through in the next couple of weeks.