Heroes of the Storm Reworks Tyrael, Releases New Mecha Skin Trailer

Heroes of the Storm has a new update out that reworks Diablo’s Tyrael with the character also receiving a new Mecha skin coupled with an intense trailer.

Tyrael’s update features several balance changes and completely new effect to the hero’s abilities. Like other MOBAs that feature a core cast of characters, Heroes of the Storm sometimes reworks the older heroes to keep them relevant with newer additions. Those who main Tyrael will absolutely want to take note of the hero’s changes so that they’re not surprised the next time they hop into a game, but those who stick to the hero were undoubtedly already following the rework progress closely.

The complete notes for Tyrael’s rework are as follows, and you can also check out the intense trailer above from Blizzard that shows off several new skins, one of which belongs to Tyrael.

General

Tyrael will now face the target of his Basic Attack after attacking. This is a visual change, and does not directly affect gameplay

Passive Spell Armor has been removed

Stats

Base Maximum Health increased from 2296 to 2468

Health Regeneration increased from 4.78 to 5.14

Abilities

El’druin’s Might (Q)

Mana cost reduced from 50 to 45

Righteousness (W)

Mana cost reduced from 60 to 50



Allied Shield amount changed from a flat value to 40% of the Tyrael-only Shield value.

This is the same amount of Shields, but it makes it easier to understand new Talent interactions

Smite (E)

Can now be cast while moving



Damage increased from 144 to 150

Talents

Level 1

Salvation (W)

Moved from level 16





New functionality:

Increase Righteousness’ Tyrael-only Shield amount by 25%. If the Shield is destroyed, heal Tyrael for 125 Health.



(New) Justice for All (W)

Increases Righteousness’ allied shield value to 100% of the Tyrael-only Shield amount.



(New) Ardent Restoration (Passive)

Damaging an enemy Hero grants 2.5 Health per Second to Tyrael for 5 seconds. Stacks up to 10 times.



Protection in Death (Trait)

Removed



Even in Death (Trait)

Removed



Regeneration Master (Passive)

Removed

Level 4

(New) Stalwart Angel (Q)

Tyrael gains 25 Armor while El’druin’s Might is out, and for 3 seconds after teleporting.



(New) Bound by Law (Q)

Increases El’druin’s Might’s slow amount from 25 to 35%. Tyrael’s Basic Attacks increase the duration of the slow by 1 second, up to 4 seconds.



(New) Divine Vigor (Passive)

Damaging an enemy with Smite causes Tyrael’s Basic Attacks to heal him for 50% of their damage for 4 seconds.



Vigorous Strike (Passive)

Removed

Level 7

Purge Evil (E)

Moved from level 1





New functionality:

Every enemy Hero hit by Smite increases Tyrael’s Basic Attack damage by 30% for 4 seconds



Swift Retribution (E)

Movement Speed bonus increased from 10 to 20%





No longer increases the duration of Smite’s Movement Speed bonus





Added functionality:

Now also causes Smite’s friendly effect to increase Attack Speed by 25%



Angel’s Grace (Q)

Removed



Zealotry (W)

Removed



Follow Through (Passive)

Removed

Level 13

Sword of Justice (Q)

Moved from level 16





New functionality:

Can teleport with El’druin’s Might twice, returning to Tyrael’s original position.



Holy Ground (Q)

Moved from level 16





Duration reduced from 4 to 3 seconds



(New) Law and Order (W)

Reduce the cooldown of Righteousness by 1 second for each enemy Hero hit by Smite. Righteousness increases the damage of your next Smite by 25% for each ally affected.



Burning Rage (Passive)

Removed



Angelic Absorption (W)

Removed



Angelic Might (E)

Removed

Level 16

(New) Burning Halo (Q)

El’druin and Tyrael deal 15 damage per second to nearby enemies. This damage is increased by 100% for Tyrael for 3 seconds after teleporting to El’Druin.



Horadric Reforging (Q)

Moved from level 4





New functionality:

Basic Attacks reduce the cooldown of El’druin’s Might by 1.5 seconds



(New) Smite the Wicked (E)

Smite’s cooldown recharges 100% faster while El’druin is out and for 3 seconds after teleporting to El’Druin



Blood for Blood (Active)

Removed

Level 20

(New) Defense of the Angels (Active)

Activate to reduce all incoming damage by 40% for 5 seconds. Any time Tyrael or an ally shielded by Righteousness take damage, reduce the cooldown by 3 seconds. 120 second cooldown



(New) Seal of El’druin (Passive)

Every time Tyrael casts a Basic Ability, increase his Attack Speed by 50% for 3 seconds



Nullification Shield (Active)

Removed



Nexus Blades (Passive)