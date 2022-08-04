Heroscape Announces Shocking Return

Avalon Hill is bringing back Heroscape, the fan-favorite wargame system published in the early 2000s. Yesterday, Avalon Hill announced they would publish a new Heroscape expansion Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, via a teaser on their social media page. According to the Heroscapers fan page, which has kept the Heroscape fanbase alive since the game's discontinuation back in 2010, Heroscape: Age of Annihilation will be designed by co-creator Craig Van Ness with a design team that includes several members of the Heroscape community. No further information was provided via the teaser, but the teaser indicated that the new line would feature unpainted miniatures instead of painted miniatures. You can check out the teaser below:

A new age rises... pic.twitter.com/HimkdhOiHn — Avalon Hill Games (@AvalonHill) August 3, 2022

Heroscape is a miniatures skirmish game in which players build teams of creatures from a variety of different settings and time period. An army could include a mix of World War II soldiers, fantasy elves, and even Marvel superheroes or D&D characters. A battlefield is built using 3D hexagonal tiles (usually of different heights) and players square off using various kinds of dice to determine damage over a series of rounds.

Hasbro originally published Heroscape under the Milton Bradley line before shifting the game over to Wizards of the Coast. While Wizards released several D&D-themed sets, the subsidiary announced the game's cancellation in 2010. Wizards later adapted the Heroscape rules for Magic: the Gathering – Arena of the Planeswalkers, but that game was also cancelled in 2016.

Although the game has been discontinued for over a decade, Heroscape continues to have a very active fanbase, with organized play still going on and custom content released on a regular basis. Given that several of those homebrewers were recruited to help with the new set, it's likely that Heroscape: Age of Annihilation will be popular with the old guard while providing new fans with a great entry point.

Expect more information about Heroscape: Age of Annihilation in the coming months.