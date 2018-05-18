Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding Trailer at E3

Ah, Death Stranging. The latest mystery to take over the gaming-verse as progress continues to chug along for Hideo Kojima’s latest project. We’ve gotten an incredibly detailed trailer that left us with more questions than answers, more casting details, and a lot of hype. With Kojima-san dropping so many teasers on his social media recently, he finally confirmed what we all were suspecting: Death Stranding will once again dominate the stage at this year’s E3!

In true Kojima fashion, he took to Twitter once more. But more than just images, he captioned not only a confirmation but also a follow up message about a few technical issues:

Working on E3 trailer. Today marks the day that Ian Curtis passed away. pic.twitter.com/9HgjuOqDQN — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018

Due to the technical issues, this time I’m having sunlight filtering through trees just outside of the “window” instead of biting an “apple” to do my editing. pic.twitter.com/Bb3W8yNicE — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018

After last year’s trailer showing off an intense narrative flow during The Video Game Awards, I know I’m not alone when I say “WE NEED MORE.” The teasers, though elaborate, always leave us with more questions than answers which really just makes Hideo Kojima an evil genius that we love anyway. With E3 just around the corner, we’re excited to see what else he’ll have in store for us about Death Stranding.

In other hype news, even Kong: Skull Island Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts couldn’t help but to chime in his praises for the mysterious title. Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because … let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

Don’t worry, we’re very excited! Stay tuned for more news!