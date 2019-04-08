Hideo Kojima Shows Off a Detailed ‘Death Stranding’ Figure

Hideo Kojima has an eclectic Twitter feed full of different inspirations and interests, but it often comes back to the projects the game creator is working on. Death Stranding is a frequent topic of discussion as of late since Kojima’s still developing that game that his fans know little about, though it seems as though some collectible merch is planned for a release alongside the game whenever it does eventually release. Kojima shared several images recently on Twitter of a figma of Sam Bridges, the main character of the game, while showing off different angles of its details.

Sam’s character is played by The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, though you might not be able to tell that right away from looking at the figure since it’s just a prototype. Those who follow Kojima on Twitter may recall that a tweet similar to the ones below was shared back in June 2018 and showed different angles of Sam’s in-game model. Poses, hairstyles, and other details line up with what’s shown in the images of the figures. Everything from the case he carries in-hand to the boots that hang from his back is included with the strange apparatus that alerts Sam to danger appearing over his shoulder.

Kojima also threw a bonus figure into one of the images by including a figure of himself that he’s shown off in past tweets.

Sam of figma, the 1st test prototype still in progress 👍🌈🦀🐟🐋☔️ pic.twitter.com/8tn0oudwfr — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) April 8, 2019

Some people pointed out in the replies that this figure with its support peg in the back does look a lot like a figma Good Smile Company would produce. Kojima even said it was a “figma” in the tweet, though there’s no explicit mention of the collectibles company there.

Questions about the figure remain, but the larger mystery is still Death Stranding itself, a game that most people know little to nothing about. Some who have been fortunate enough to see Death Stranding footage or simply learn more about the plot have described it as something unlike anything they’ve seen before. Those who haven’t gotten the inside looks only have brief, cryptic previews like the trailer at the top to make do with.

Death Stranding doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s releasing eventually for the PlayStation 4.

