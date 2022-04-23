Hideo Kojima Is Teasing Something, But What?

✖

Nobody knows what Hideo Kojima is working on. Previous blurbs from Norman Reedus suggest it's Death Stranding 2. Some rumors suggest he's reviving his canceled Silent Hills game. And there are even some rumblings that he's working with Xbox on a console exclusive. Only time will tell which of these possibilities is accurate. It's possible none of them are. Unfortunately, while it appears Hideo Kojima is teasing something, it offers no insight into what he's working on.

Hideo Kojima is famous for often elaborately and cryptically teasing his games, especially before they are revealed. To this end, the Metal Gear Solid creator has been making some strange posts over on Instagram. Over the course of the last three days, he's posted five different images featuring the same clock. Sometimes the clock is the subject of the image, sometimes it's a bit more hidden. Naturally, this has raised the eyebrows of everyone following the visionary on Instagram that is familiar with his history with cryptic teases.

Below, you can check out each of the five posts for yourself. Right now, there doesn't seem to be any consistency between the photos other than the clock itself. At one point, fans theorized it was counting down to something, but this no longer seems to be the case.

As you can see, the latest of these Instagram posts contains "6:1," which may be a hint at June 1. June 1 falls on a Wednesday, so it's in the realm of possibility this is a hint at something happening on June 1, like the reveal of his new game. For now, though, this is just speculation. Kojima is certainly teasing something with these clock images, but it's currently impossible to tell what he's teasing.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think? Is Hideo Kojima teasing something with this strange clock? If so, what do you think he could be teasing?