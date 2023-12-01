Hideo Kojima Is Losing His Mind Over Furiosa Trailer

Hideo Kojima is nerding out over the new Furiosa trailer. Hideo Kojima is one of the most respected minds in all of gaming, largely because he has put out nothing but bangers. While his games may not always be everyone's cup of tea, he consistently produces games that are of a really high standard both on a narrative level and a gameplay level. He has produced constant masterpieces and is also a major film lover. The game developer has formed a lot of close friendships with a number of high profile actors and directors including Jordan Peele and Guillermo del Toro. He has even leveraged some of these friendships to help with his own games whether that be having them help out on a narrative level or even starring in his games.

One of his other friendships is with legendary filmmaker George Miller. The director is best known for his work on the Mad Max films, which Hideo Kojima is a big fan of. After the release of Mad Max: Fury Road back in 2015, Miller stated his intentions to keep working on more Mad Max films. One of the most prominent projects that was being talked about was a film centered around Furiosa, the female character at the center of Fury Road. It has taken a very long time for the film to get here, but it is finally just months away. Earlier this evening, we got our first trailer for Furiosa and Hideo Kojima couldn't be more excited. The game developer took to Twitter to say he had watched the Furiosa trailer 10 times shortly after it was released and it gave him energy. He also proceeded to say thank you to God. It's pretty clear Kojima is excited for the new film.

It’s finally here!!!!! Gave me an energy! My GOD, thank you🙏👍🫶 pic.twitter.com/URsWnIkFrd — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 1, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea how Furiosa will turn out. Some folks have already leveled some criticism at the Furiosa trailer for appearing to be too dependent on CG when Mad Max: Fury Road excelled for all of its practical effects. Of course, there was VFX in that film as well, but this does appear to lean on those elements more this time. Mad Max: Fury Road had a pretty rocky production, so it's possible Miller wanted to avoid the headaches of dealing with all of that again and opted to do a lot of work in post. Either way, it doesn't appear to phase Hideo Kojima who is eager to see the film himself.

Furiosa will release in theaters on May 24th, 2024.