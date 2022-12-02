Hideo Kojima Teases New Game Ahead of The Game Awards

Hideo Kojima seems to be gearing people up for the reveal of his next game at The Game Awards next week. Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific video game developers out there, taking responsibility for beloved franchises like Metal Gear Solid and making the scariest game that never was with Silent Hills. He's incredibly innovative, not afraid to do things that may turn people off, and stick to a very specific yet bold vision. Many have been watching his career with interest since he left Konami, as it has opened him up to do practically whatever he wants. Death Stranding proved he was capable of doing something niche, yet still found immense success with it.

For the last few months, he has been teasing his next game which is set to star Elle Fanning in a key role. His latest teaser comes just one week before The Game Awards, hosted by his close friend Geoff Keighley. It's pretty much a foregone conclusion this mystery game will be revealed there and Kojima posted yet another new teaser to get people hyped up. It's just a series of logos, presumably from companies within the universe of his next game. It's hard to extract anything of note out of it right now, but The Game Awards Twitter account did respond to it with an alarm emoji, suggesting once again that it will be at the show. As far as we know, this game doesn't have a title right now, but there's a lot of speculation.

Gameplay of a new Hideo Kojima horror game titled Overdose recently leaked online, though it is also heavily rumored that Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2. There's also Kojima's new Xbox game, which could be Overdose, but it could be something else entirely. No one really knows and it's likely we will have to keep guessing until The Game Awards airs on December 6th, but only time will tell.

What do you want to see from Hideo Kojima? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.