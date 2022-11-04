Hideo Kojima's Rumored Horror Game, Overdose, Gets Leaked Gameplay

Gameplay for Overdose, a new rumored horror game from Hideo Kojima, has begun to leak online. Hideo Kojima is one of the most acclaimed and profound developers of our time. Although a lot of major developers try to make something with maximum commercial appeal so they can justify their budgets and sell as many copies as possible, Kojima knows his strengths lie in the strange and obscure. Yet as a result, his name being attached to something automatically makes it commercially viable, resulting in some really wild games that other developers may not be able to get away with. Earlier this year, Hideo Kojima confirmed he'd be working with Xbox on a new cloud based video game, but remained quiet on any other specific details. Now, it appears our first look has surfaced.

Yesterday, supposed screenshots of Hideo Kojima's rumored horror game, Overdose, leaked online. It didn't show much, but it seemed to legitimize leaks and rumors that Kojima is working on a horror game with actress Margaret Qualley. Now, new gameplay courtesy of eXputer (via Reddit) has leaked showing someone playing the game on a phone. Although the video is also recorded from a cell phone (by a shirtless man, no less), a face cam for the person playing can be seen in the corner and shows they're playing it on some kind of mobile device rather than a controller or keyboard. The gameplay shows Qualley's character walking through a dark lab of some kind with a flashlight. She appears to be getting followed by some unknown entity and the player must use touch screen controls to guide her to safety. It's also worth noting that the game notes that this is the camera for "player 1", suggesting there may be a multiplayer component. We can't embed the video here for copyright reasons, but that's the general gist of things.

It's entirely possible that Qualley is one of several playable characters in the game. Hideo Kojima has confirmed two notable female actresses for his next game with Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna, so it's possible the game will have multiple female protagonists. As of right now, it's speculated that Hideo Kojima will reveal his new game at The Game Awards in December. Given this was being played on a phone, it also seems to suggest that this is the Xbox game, as its cloud service allows players to play on devices outside of a console or PC.

What do you think of Overdose? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.