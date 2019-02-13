Hilarious ‘Apex Legends’ Video Breaks Down the Different Types of Gamers That Play

Apex Legends has taken the battle royale world by storm and it’s easy to see why Respawn’s free-to-play title is such a hit. With a variety of intriguing characters to choose from, a diverse map, and one hell of an intro, this is one BR game we’d love to see go far. But, it’s still a new title which means new players and yes – some clueless shenanigans. That’s why one fan decided to make a spoof video of the different kinds of Apex Legends players you’ll meet in-game.

The video above comes from YouTuber Modest Pelican and his take on the various players found taking to the world of Legends is both hilarious and accurate. I can admit, I was definitely the “Clueless Mofo” when I dropped in the first few times, but I’d like to think I got better (right?).

There are those players that just like to take every bit of loot they can find, others that just have no clue what’s going on, and of course – the teammates that only care about beefing up that kill count and seem to forget they are on a team of three.

Those are just several of the 9 types of players this video pokes fun at seen above. Can you think of any others that you can put a hilarious spin on? Let us have ’em in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Ready to see what kind of player you are? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

