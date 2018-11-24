‘Hitman 2’ Easter Egg Lets You Ride a Dolphin

Hitman 2 has a ton of Easter eggs but arguably one of the best is the ability for the dreaded Agent 47 to flee safely via … well, a dolphin. Not quite the intimidating-yet-heroic exit many might be thinking of, but it’s still pretty freaking cool nonetheless.

According to the footage in the YouTube video above, players must complete the Miami mission just right in order to unlock this totally groovy ride. It wouldn’t be an Easter egg if it was easy to find, so in order to live out those dreams of riding a dolphin, you’re going to need to follow the following instructions very carefully.

Once you’ve become a part of the rival pit crew, you’re going to want to sneak off into the security office that’s nearby. There, you’ll find a code hidden away for the safe that hides a car bomb. From there, you’re going to need to take out a Kronstadt mechanic in order to steal his uniform. Once the uniform is donned, attack the discovered bomb to Sierra Knox’s car.

Oh, yeah … and during all of that, don’t forget to steal a fish. Luckily the kitchen has tons of them.

Now it’s time to call over Robert Knox to let him know that the Sierra bomb has been planted. Once he’s aware, he’ll meet you on the walkway found just above the race track itself and it’s there that you’ll hand him the detonator. That’s right, you just handed over a means for a man to kill his own daughter – congrats!



Luckily, he gets his justice too because the next thing you need to do to unlock this Easter egg is to shove him to his death (revenge!). But that’s only half the journey to getting that sweet dolphin ride! Next up, you’ll need to find the dolphin statue that is right outside of Kronstadt’s headquarters. This next part is very particular:

You need to view the statue from a very particular spot in the building’s entryway, on the steps. You’ll also need to be holding the aforementioned fish, because of course you do. Step on the second large tile from the right, then step to the furthest right large tile, then the furthest left one, the the large tile above the left one, then the middle large one closest to the steps themselves, and then (finally), the tile closest to the statue (phew). This will unlock an exit symbol and your dreams of riding a dolphin. Huzzah!

Hitman 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

