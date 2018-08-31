New Hitman 2 Trailer Reveals Colombia Location

Today, developer IO Interactive and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a brand-new Hitman 2 teaser trailer revealing and teasing one of the game’s new locations, Columbia.

Dubbed, “Welcome to the Jungle,” the new trailer confirms the location will embrace the rich and dangerous rain forests of Colombia rather than focus on one of its distinctive and lively cities, such as its capital, Bogota.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IO Interactive provides the following elevator pitch on the location:

“This new setting will put players directly in the heart of a dark and dangerous South American rainforest, providing a vastly different canvas for Agent 47 to carry out his deadly missions. Truly a living, breathing jungle environment with threats lurking around every corner, Colombia will feature a unique gameplay experience with multiple paths to explore, unparalleled game depth and countless interactive possibilities for players.”

The trailer doesn’t reveal one way or the other, but presumably the Colombian jungle location will have something to do with the Cartel and the large amounts of drugs — particularly cocaine — that is moved through the nation and hidden under its lush canopy.

Colombia’s confirmation also perhaps adds further validity to a previous leak that spilled out all of the game’s locations. Such locations include the already revealed Miami and Colombia, as well as India, New Zealand, somewhere in the North Sea, and some suburb in the United States. For more details on said locations, click here.

Hitman 2 is poised to release on November 13 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. For more media and news on the game, click here. For more information on the title, here’s a quick pitch from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

“Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

“Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

“Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.”