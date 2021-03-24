New Hitman 3 DLC Expansions Seven Deadly Sins Announced

✖

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has announced a new seven-part premium DLC expansion called Seven Deadly Sins. As the name implies, each part will based on one of the seven deadly sins with the first one, Greed, set to release on March 30th. The expansions will include new challenges, contracts, and unlockable rewards like suits and items.

Each of the seven expansions' unlockable items will be themed to the corresponding sin. So, for example, with Greed, Hitman 3 will add the unlockable suit The Rapacious Suit as well as the unlockable items The Devil's Cane and Greedy Little Coin. Additionally, though Seven Deadly Sins is a premium set of expansions, Hitman 3 will continue to add free new content every month as it has been doing since launch.

You can check out the first look at the Greed expansion in the announcement trailer below:

HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins is a new 7-part premium expansion that takes players deep into the mind of Agent 47. Can you resist all seven sins? Read more: https://t.co/do6ZyJr6ET pic.twitter.com/lPCe6MJWvW — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) March 24, 2021

As noted above, the first part of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins expansion, Greed, is set to release on March 30th. The pieces can be purchased separately for $4.99 or as a collection for $29.99. Hitman 3 itself is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of the new Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3? Have you been playing through the various updates to the game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!