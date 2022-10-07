Hitman 3 Reveals Halloween Themed Content in October Roadmap

Hitman 3 will be one of the many games celebrating Halloween later this month courtesy of some new content coming to the game. Hitman 3 at the start of 2021 and is intended to be the last Hitman game for quite some time. It was expected that 2021 would also be the only year of support for the game, but due to an incredibly vocal fan base asking for more, IO Interactive decided to give the people what they wanted. Year 2 of Hitman 3 has been filled with new content, including a brand-new level on a pirate island. As we near the end of 2022, games are starting to embrace the festive feeling.

IO Interactive has revealed its October 2022 roadmap. This will include new outfits, new contracts, and even a banana that players can unlock for their arsenal of elite weaponry. October 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, so IO Interactive is celebrating by allowing players the chance to unlock Agent 17's signature suit. Simply complete the Brother from Another Brother challenge on Mendoza and the suit, sunglasses, and orange tie are yours to keep. In terms of Halloween festivities, players can unlock The Sandman suit by completing the The Sandman challenge in the Mills Reverie. The suit has a creepy scarecrow-ish texture and look to it, giving Agent 47 an extra layer of menace. Similarly, players can submit Halloween-themed contracts to the Hitman forums starting on October 10th for a chance to have them as part of the featured contracts on October 20th. You can view a full breakdown of the October roadmap below.

October 6: New Challenge – Unlock Agent 17's Signature Suit

October 7 (until Oct 17): Elusive Target: The Politician

October 13: Elusive Target Arcade – Unlock The Banana

October 13 (until Oct 23): Play For Free – Sapienza Landslide

October 20: Mills Reverie – Unlock The Sandman Suit

October 20: Featured Contracts – Halloween Edition!

October 28 (until Nov 7): Elusive Target – The Appraiser

Hitman 3 will continue to have more content in the months to come. It wouldn't be surprising if we see some Christmas-themed content in December, but the fun won't end there. It has been confirmed that Hitman 3's upcoming Freelancer mode will release in January 2023. The mode is a new single player adventure with rogue-lite elements, allowing for a fresh new take on the game.

Hitman 3 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you going to check out any of this new content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.