Hitman 3 Freelancer Delayed Again

Developer IO Interactive has once again pushed back Hitman 3 Freelancer, this time extending its release to January 26, 2023. The new single-player mode was announced at the start of Year 2, and was initially slated to release in the spring as a free update to all players. Today the developer revealed in a blog post that the mode is nearly ready, but there are still a few things that need to be taken care of ahead of a full launch. Before that can happen, the developer will hold a closed technical test, and select players on Steam will be invited to participate.

"From customising the safehouse, to eliminating syndicate leaders and unlocking mastery, you'll be able to try the core elements of the mode – but we're keeping some things under wraps too," the blog post reads. "The Closed Technical Test is all about putting our servers under stress to prepare for launch. We also want to get an early idea of player behaviour and do some economy / XP balancing in a real-life scenario on a big scale. These are the final checkboxes we need to tick off before we launch."

The technical test is set to take place in November, and IO Interactive will reveal full information about it on October 27th. Before the mode's full release, Hitman 3 fans can expect to see a lot more information revealed about it in a series of articles throughout November and December. While the delay is bound to be disappointing for a lot of fans, January isn't too far away, and the technical test should give the team the extra time needed to make sure that everything works the way that it's supposed to. Hopefully Hitman 3 Freelancer will prove worth the wait when it finally does see release!

Hitman 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out Hitman 3 Freelancer? Are you disappointed about this delay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!