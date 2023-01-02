Hogwarts Legacy Shaping Up to Be 2023's Biggest Game

It seems like the forthcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy could end up being the biggest release of 2023. On paper, the coming 12 months are going to be hectic for new video game releases. Not only will WB Games finally be letting loose Hogwarts Legacy in early February, but other titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Starfield, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and numerous others are set to land this year. With all of this in mind, Hogwarts Legacy definitely has some stiff competition, but it looks like the long-awaiting Wizarding World game is already getting off to a hot start.

Based on information that stems from Amazon, Hogwarts Legacy is currently the #1 best-selling title overall at this moment for games that appear on PS5. Despite being a month away from release, Hogwarts Legacy is now outselling games that are actively available such as Sonic Frontiers, Elden Ring, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. On PS4, the game is currently charting #6 while Xbox Series X sees it appearing at #4. Obviously, these stats are a bit skewed given that Hogwarts Legacy is so close to release (which naturally leads to more pre-orders), but it still serves as a good indicator of where fan excitement is at for the game.

One additional reason why Hogwarts Legacy could result in being the top-selling title of 2023 is because Activision might be skipping out on releasing a new Call of Duty title this year. Although the publisher hasn't confirmed as much just yet, previous reports have indicated that Call of Duty will have its first gap year between releases in well over a decade. Given that each annual Call of Duty game often goes on to be the best-selling game for the year in which it launches, this definitely opens the door for a new title to take the crown in 2023.

If you didn't already have the release date for Hogwarts Legacy circled on your calendar, it's set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next month on February 10th. Those on PS4 and Xbox One will instead have to wait until April 4th, while the Nintendo Switch version of the title is currently slated to arrive on July 25th.