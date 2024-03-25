Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Secret From the Books We Didn't Know Existed

A Hogwarts Legacy player has discovered a secret fans of the book series will love, if they didn't know it existed like us. Hogwarts Legacy is a little over a year old, but many Harry Potter fans continue to play it. Not only was it the best-selling game of 2023, but it is the first proper Harry Potter game in many years. Further, it features a vast open world brimming with content. To this end, completionists will need to sink roughly 70 hours into the game to 100 percent it. Meanwhile, different houses give the game built-in replayability. All of this is to say, it is no surprise Harry Potter fans are still playing Hogwarts Legacy, in large numbers, in March of 2024.

To this end, one player recently discovered a very easy-to-miss secret in the game that we, and others on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page, didn't know existed. And as you can see for yourself below, it is that the Giant Squid is in the game and can be summoned in a few unique scenes.

For those unfamiliar with the lore of Harry Potter, the semi-domesticated Giant Squid dwells in the Great Lake on the grounds of Hogwarts. While huge and frightening, the squid seems to be largely harmless as evident by it saving Dennis Creevey after he fell into the lake and not harming Viktor Krum when he swam through it.

As noted, this isn't a brand-new discovery at all. However, if we and many on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page -- who presumably hardcores many hardcore fans of the game -- didn't know this existed, it is safe to assume many of the millions who have played the Harry Potter game also don't know about this.

