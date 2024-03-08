Hogwarts Legacy Teases New Content Coming With Summer Update

Developer Avalanche Software and publisher WB Games have teased Hogwarts Legacy's upcoming summer update it previously announced back in January. What we already knew was that the game's PlayStation-exclusive content was coming to other platforms this summer alongside cryptically teased "updates and features for the game." This dearth of details has led to plenty of speculation by fans, which has naturally gotten carried away at times. Perhaps sensing this, the aforementioned duo have shed a little bit more light on what to expect this summer.

The update specifically comes the way of Chandler Wood, a community manager at Avalanche Software who often communicates to Harry Potter fans various things pertaining to Hogwarts Legacy. To this end, Wood reiterates everything coming will be "free," which is an important detail, as this signals whatever is coming isn't too crazy.

Adding to this, Wood notes the "original wording" of 'additional updates and features for the game' was "very intentional." Building on this, it noted what is coming is a "small way" for the team to "show appreciation." In other words, if you were expecting DLC or an expansion or anything substantial, well, it doesn't sound like that is happening.

"We are thrilled that you are all excited for the free update to Hogwarts Legacy this summer," says Wood. "We love seeing all the guesses and hopes for what will be part of this update, and while we are not ready to talk about it yet, I do want to set some expectations for what we are working on. Our original wording of 'additional updates and features for the game' was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game."

Hogwarts Legacy Summer Update + Hogwarts Legacy 2

The Hogwarts Legacy summer update is clearly going to have new content, but unless you are getting access to the PlayStation-exclusive quest for the first time, it doesn't sound like this content will pull you back into the game for an appreciable amount of time. There could be a quest or two added, but it sounds more like cosmetic content, new features, and other ways that celebrate the game without injecting too much into it.

The reason the latter is probably not on the agenda is because any of that content is going to be saved for the sequel, which we know is in the works, despite not being officially announced. That said, recent comments from the top of Warner Bros. suggests the sequel may be a very different game.