Hogwarts Legacy Player Reveals Magical Secret You May Have Missed

Hogwarts Legacy has been out for roughly a year, and come to every modern platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In the process of this, it was the best-selling game of 2023. Suffice to say, there probably isn't a single secret left in the game undiscovered, but there are some that aren't well known. To this end, one Harry Potter fan still playing Hogwarts Legacy took to Reddit to reveal a detail they had never noticed to this week. And they weren't the only ones who didn't know about it.

The star of Hogwarta Legacy is no doubt the game's faithful, detailed, and impressive recreation of Hogwarts. The recreation of Hogsmeade is pretty great too though. While it not as large, and obviously not as iconic and nostalgic, it is a great secondary location in the game brought to life with some great details.

To this end, there are many details that are easy to miss, whether because the main path of the game never takes you across them or because there is so much going on in Hogsmeade your brain doesn't register the detail. This detail making the rounds on Reddit is an example of the latter.

There is a shop in Hogsmeade that has three different doors. This is odd enough, but depending on which door you enter, the interior of the shop completely changes. Of course, some players already knew about this, but judging by the comments section, many didn't. Meanwhile, those that did remarked how awesome it was to discover. One Hogwarts Legacy fan specifically notes when they discovered it they "squealed" with excitement." Another notes they didn't notice it until after 40 hours with the game, which is about how long it takes to beat on average.

This is obviously a small detail, but a detail that wasn't particularly possible for an open-world game to pull off for many years. This is an impressive amount of ultra fast processing and just one of many examples of the impressive tech behind the game's mostly seamless open-world.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage -- including all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy news, all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy discoveries -- click here.