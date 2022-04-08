Hogwarts Legacy Villain May Connect Game to the Movies

The villain of Hogwart’s Legacy — or at least one of the villains — connected the game to the movies and books. As far as we know, none of the characters from the JK Rowling books, nor their adaptations, are in the game as it takes roughly 100 years before the journey of Harry Potter and company. That said, there are still links that connect the game to the books and movies that spawned its creation. For example, while none of the Weasleys that are in books and movies are in Hogwarts Legacy, the larger Weasley family is. In other words, maybe we will see Ron’s great-grandfather. In addition to this, the aforementioned villain, Victor Rockwood is seemingly related to Augustus Rockwood, a name hardcore Harry Potter fans will need no introduction to.

Augustus Rookwood was a Dark Wizard and a Death Eater that was fiercely loyal to Voldemort. A former Unspeakable for the Ministry of Magic’s Department of Mysteries, which he infiltrated as a spy, Rookwood is mentioned in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and then debuts in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He can also be seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. In Harry Potter lore, he’s a fairly major player in the Death Eaters and it appears Augustus Rookwood is his kin. It’s possible the names are a coincidence, but while this is possible, it’s unlikely.

It remains to be seen just how large of a role Victor Rookwood will have in the game, but it seems like he’s, at the very least, one of the main villains.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s currently slated to release this upcoming holiday season.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”