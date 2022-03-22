Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Connection to Major Harry Potter Character

Although it is set hundreds of years before the Harry Potter books and films, Hogwarts Legacy will feature the ancestors of some notable characters. After an extended period of silence, developer Avalanche Software revealed the first look at gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy last week. It looks to be a rich extension of the Wizarding World, but one that is largely removed from the stories we know. By being a prequel to pretty much the entire Harry Potter universe as we know it, Avalanche has a lot of runway to do all kinds of new things with that universe.

However, there will still be things beyond the school and spells to remind players of the world they’re in. In a PlayStation Blog post, Avalanche Software community manager Chandler Wood teased some familiar names for Hogwarts Legacy. Wood specifically called attention to the Weasley family, but given the setting, it’s extremely unlikely these will be characters anyone is familiar with. They will have been long dead by the time Ron Weasley attended Hogwarts, but it’s still a nice touch. Nonetheless, the recent gameplay reveal also showed off some dead characters that fans will surely recognize. The ghost of Headless Nick, a character who is believed to have died in the 1400s, is very much present in Hogwarts Legacy. It seems likely other Hogwarts ghosts and characters within the paintings in the halls of the school will also make an appearance.

As of right now, it’s unclear if any Potters will appear in Hogwarts Legacy. Given how expansive the Wizarding World is, it seems unlikely the Weasleys will be the only returning family in the game. The Weasleys are a logical choice, though, as they’re a massive family with a lengthy lineage. Hogwarts Legacy will also feature dark magic, so players can expect to see a lot of different and exciting angles to the universe that they know and love.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

