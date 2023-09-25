Hogwarts Legacy Players Warn Harry Potter Fans About Latest Update

Hogwarts Legacy players have issued a warning against the latest update of the Harry Potter game over on the game's Reddit page. Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game of the year, which makes it lack of post-launch support so far a bit surprising. Whether the game is going to get any substantial DLC, remains to be seen, but even updates to the game haven't been very frequent, though this may come down to developer Avalanche Software being focused on the Nintendo Switch port releasing in a couple of months. Whatever the case, updates have been infrequent lately, and according to some Reddit users, a recent one made the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X version of the game worse.

"What happened to the Xbox Series X version of this game? Their update lowered the quality of the game," reads a post on the game's Reddit page. "I played this game back in April and it was phenomenal. I didn't run across very many things wrong with the game."

The post continues: "I decided to replay it yesterday and there are major bugs that have been added. Ghosting effect on performance mode, lip sync is off, rainbow sparkles in places it shouldn't be on the map, wand handle screen, broom screen, and even cutscenes. Black pixels on the pause screens book. Light shining through windows onto objects flickers like its glitched/broken. I went sliding down a ramp and my guy was halfway in the ground."

One player saying this wouldn't be noteworthy, but they aren't the first to make the claim about the game recently. Meanwhile, in the comments the sentiment is further echoed.

"Finally someone else that mentions this," reads one of the comments. "I get downvoted a ton whenever I mention these issues. I also have times when I can no longer pick up things off the ground and have to reload the game.

"They definitely broke a lot of visual stuff with the last patch and then just left it," adds a second comment. "Post-release support for this game has been abysmal. That switch port must be using up all their resources."

At the moment of publishing, Avalanche Software nor publisher WB Games have addressed any of these complaints about the current state of the game. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, let us know what you think. Have you encountered any of these problems?