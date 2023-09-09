Hogwarts Legacy 2 Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, a Hogwarts Legacy sequel -- tentatively dubbed Hogwarts Legacy 2 -- is already in the works. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There is no word of platforms, but you'd assume it will be a PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game, though depending on when it comes out it could be more of a PS6 and next Xbox game. And of course, considering the first game is set to come to Nintendo Switch, the sequel could end up coming to whatever Nintendo console has at the time of the game's release. As for when its release will be, it's hard to say.

The Utah-based Avalanche Software worked on Hogwarts Legacy for six years. If this schedule repeats with the sequel, it won't be out until 2029. That said, we don't expect the sequel to take this long now that the foundation has been laid. Sequels almost never take as long as the first game for this very reason; you're not building something from nothing, but rather have a firm foundation. In other words, 2026 or 2027 seems more likely than 2029.

It's worth noting that this report could just be a guess because it is the safest guess of all time. Of course Hogwarts Legacy is going to get a sequel. It's the best-selling game of the year and it got very solid review scores as well. It's probably going to get many sequels. Whether this is a guess or not, who is to say, but the source is well known leaker My Time to Shine Hello. That said, while the source is well known, and while the claim is the safest bet of all time, it doesn't mean this shouldn't be taken with a grain salt as it's technically not official information.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn any type of comment from the game's developer nor its publisher WB Games. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from a Hogwarts Legacy sequel?