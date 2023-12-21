Hogwarts Legacy Gets Huge Holiday Discount

With the holidays officially upon us, a lot of video games have been given big discounts as publishers look to take advantage of new consoles given as gifts. Hogwarts Legacy is the latest example, and the game has been discounted up to 50% off on digital storefronts. That's a big drop for a game that was released in 2023, but it's worth noting that not all versions of the game received the same discount; the Nintendo Switch eShop discount will be 30% off. The sale started today and will last for a limited time. Discounts for the game can be found at the links below:

PlayStation Store- $34.99

Microsoft Store- $34.99

Steam- $29.99

Epic Games Store- $35.99

Nintendo Switch eShop- $41.99

Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is a few dollars more expensive than the rest, it's also the version that was released most recently. The PS5, PC, and Xbox versions of the game came out in February, and versions on PS4 and Xbox One arrived in May. However, fans on Nintendo Switch were left waiting until November. Ahead of launch, there were a number of concerns that the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy would be far inferior to the one released on other platforms, given how old the system is compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Compromises were made to make the game work on the system, but it seems Avalanche Software was able to keep it close to the version released on other platforms. The developer also released a major update for the game earlier this month, offering a number of technical improvements.

Hogwarts Legacy Sales

Since the game's debut, sales for Hogwarts Legacy have been quite strong. With just a few days left to go in the year, Hogwarts Legacy is currently on track to be the best-selling video game in the U.S. in 2023. According to numbers that were shared by Circana, Hogwarts Legacy is currently leading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in this region. If those numbers hold, this will mark the first time in 15 years that the record was won by a game that wasn't a Call of Duty, or a title published by Rockstar. It remains to be seen whether Hogwarts Legacy can pull off that achievement, but this sale could be just the thing needed to push the game over the finish line! At the very least, it could convince some fans that have been on the fence.

With 2024 swiftly approaching, we'll likely know soon whether or not Hogwarts Legacy was able to hold on to the lead and win the record. This could also bode well for a sequel, or perhaps other games set in the world of the Harry Potter franchise.

