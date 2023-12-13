Hogwarts Legacy Releases Nintendo Switch Patch Notes

Hogwarts Legacy has gotten a big new update on Nintendo Switch. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023 and before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released, it was the biggest game of the year in terms of sales. We're still waiting for the best selling games of November, so Hogwarts Legacy could still hold that spot, but Call of Duty tends to take that spot unless a Rockstar game releases. Despite the fact it wasn't nominated for a single award at The Game Awards, it has been a massive commercial success and it has likely continued to sell millions of copies with its new Nintendo Switch version.

The new Nintendo Switch version may not be the most optimal way to play the game and it does have some performance issues, but it is generally regarded as a really solid port that captures the magic of the RPG. Still, Avalanche and WB have been working to make sure it can be the best version it can be. A new patch for Hogwarts Legacy was released and it is quite massive, you can view the full patch notes below.

General

Addressed book on the pedestal from clipping while playing.

Improved loading times in and out of Hogsmeade shops

Addressed textures flickering when avatar stands at a specific distance in the Glided Perch.

Addressed avatar not being able to destroy the pillars after restarting mission.

Address some save game issues.

Addressed new additions and edits to the game credit listing.

Addressed when reloading from last save after rescuing the phoenix makes the avatar repeat their meeting line despite the phoenix not being there.

Audio

Addressed Edgar Adley being muffled when talking to player.

Addressed Padraic Haggarty sounding muffled when avatar is in front of his stand.

Addressed Professor Fig being muffled when delivering lines in the Pensieve chamber.

Addressed creating a save with the audio language pack active causes the dialog to be muted if the user deletes the language pack.

Addressed and updated general audio and dialog optimizations.

Avatar

Addressed avatar not being able to interact with Claire Beaumont.

Addressed avatar getting stuck inside the Incedio castle statue above Manor Glenn's basement.

Addressed issue with avatar being able to leave Hogwarts through the Clocktower door as Headmaster Black.

Addressed Avatar having rainbow colored hair.

Addressed avatar various hair styles looking unnatural and too light.

Addressed avatar's hood clipping into robe HL-15635

Addressed avatar being able to fall out of world when rolling after waiting. HL-15937

Addressed scarf flaps floating behind the avatar's shoulder.

Addressed the avatar getting stuck after a conversation with Eddie Thistlewood.

Addressed avatar's hand popping during shot transitions.

Characters

Addressed cosmetic coloring issues with Bernard Bdiaye.

Addressed stitching of Sirona Ryan's clothing.

Addressed parts of Augustus Hill's clothing having unintended colors.

Addressed Garreth Weasley's hair looking unnatural during conversations.

Addressed Ominis' eyes not having the blindness effect from a distance.

Addressed Artur Plummly being lit incorrectly during a conversation.

Addressed multiple head gear with low resolution textures.

Addressed Olive patterned robe appearing low quality.

Addressed Garnuff's shoulder clipping through his outfit.

Addressed Elf-Made Ivory gloves being low textures.

Addressed gears displaying low level of detail before appearing at proper resolution when equipped for the first time.

Addressed Edgar Adley's eyelashes detaching when blinking.

Addressed clipping instances with the Poacher cloak and casual school uniform.

Addressed the "Spider Slayer" helmet having low resolution.

Addressed Herodiana's attire clipping through several robes.

Addressed all house emblem patches on cloak and robe shoulder slipping the sleeve.

Addressed several outfits clipping through the lower back of the coats.

Combat

Addressed defeating Loyalist Sentinal before the cinematic prevents the level from progressing.

Addressed enemies getting stuck and idle pose when attacked.

Addressed enemies not being affected by Depulso Mastery AOE blast.

Addressed and optimized combat with spiders.

Addressed various spiders running around too long after being attacked with the Confringo spell.

Enemies/NPCs

Addressed town people disappearing during time-of-day transition.

Addressed lighting issues of NPC's hair.

Addressed NPCs treadmilling when leaving Charms classroom after mission.

Addressed Natsai running in circles at the beginning of Hippogriff Heist.

Addressed Loyalist Ranger walking through the air when respawning if the avatar approaches with the Disillusionment spell on.

Addressed Inferis disappearing when leaving the room they initially spawned in within the Glen Manor basement.

Addressed Poacher Rangers playing unnatural animation loops.

Addressed Quagmire Troll and Troll Lair despawning as the avatar runs away.

Addressed t-pose goblins not being able to be destroyed in final fight.

Addressed a troll attacking another troll instead of the avatar in the last fight of "Lodgok's Loyalty" mission.

Addressed Matilda Weasley appearing low resolution.

Addressed combat persisting if avatar flies away without destroying baby spiders in the Heirloom.

Addressed random NPC's floating in the Bell Tower when observed from the stairs.

Addressed Amit Thakkar getting stuck behind some floating boxes during a combat encounter.

Addressed Professor Weasley falling out of the world as avatar wonders away too far.

Highlands

Addressed gaps/holes in terrain at various locations.

Addressed and updated optimization to general fog throughout the game.

Addressed harsh shadows rendering for various foliage.

Addressed popping of floating foliage based on distance from avatar.

Addressed low resolution textures appearing for various assets.

Addressed out of world areas appearing when flying around North Ford Bog Region.

Addressed Mooncalf tree displaying incorrectly.

Addressed torches not displaying correctly as the avatar moves throughout the vault.

Addressed bright wall in Isadora's ruins basement during "In the Shadow of the Estate" mission.

Addressed black sharp texture on the entrance of the cave, the avatar has to enter to find what Jackdaw left for Anne on "Prisoner of Love" mission.

Addressed forgeables popping in and out.

Addressed avatar getting stuck in the wall inside the Tomb of the Villager.

Addressed farm level of detail abruptly popping in and out while avatar is on the broom.

Addressed popping in and out of landscape from various Vaults and Hamlets.

Addressed various portions of Vaults and Hamlets missing based on avatar's distance and/or position.

Addressed a body of water appearing abruptly while flying towards it.

Addressed a random geo plane appearing in the middle of the Hamlet within the Deathly Hallows.

Addressed misplaced water at the Merlin Trial.

Addressed chest in Hamlets and various other areas clipping through the ground.

Addressed and updated optimizations to the level of detail of various trees.

Addressed floating chest near Keenbridge Hamlet.

Addressed missing collision and terrain gaps on the ground and cliffs of the Forbidden Forest.

Addressed lighting being generated without a source in the ruins.

Addressed dark plane appearing on the exterior of the Water Mill.

Addressed missing textures on the corner of Jackdaw's Tomb.

Addressed vines popping in and out inside the south ruins.

Addressed Bog bank popping in and out while flying next to Hogsmeade barrier on the east side.

Addressed avatar being able to pick up Jackdaw statue through the wall.

Addressed background loading near Stonebridge when flying.

Addressed assets improperly popping in and out from various locations.

Addressed castle ruins near Brocburrow rendering in slowly as avatar approaches.

Addressed stone stairs of Bandit camp rendering in slowly as avatar approaches.

Addressed low level of details of Goblin camp.

Addressed whole sky appearing black while avatar is standing within the doorframe in several Hamlets and Bothies.

Addressed level of details for Feature House.

Addressed black shadow popping in and out when aoutvatar is walking in reverse in dungeon.

Addressed giant purple toads being out of their cages in Falbarton castle.

Addressed Natsai pathing breaking during Hippogriff Heist at Archie's hideout.

Addressed avatar falling out of the world in The Elf, the Nab-Sack and the Loom when jumping toward the Acromantula and cutscene ending.

Addressed visibility variations when approaching Cragcoft on a broom.

Addressed various textures missing throughout Highlands.

Addressed castle ruin's vault appearing incorrectly based on avatar's distance.

Addressed missing ground collision around Feldcroft.

Addressed excessive fog occurring in the Devel's Snare tunnel during the daytime.

Addressed tree trunk Gladwin leans out level of detail.

Addressed avatar clipping through various rock formations.

Addressed a chain popping in and out based on avatar's position.

Addressed several rocks disappearing.

Addressed normal grass appearing during the winter season in the Quidditch Pitch.

Addressed random dirt patches in the snow.

Addressed being able to enter a passageway to Hogsmeade before starting "Dissending for Sweets".

Addressed collision missing causing the avatar getting stuck temporarily in the wall during "It's All Gobbledegook".

Addressed Professor Fig becoming stuck against three goblins while crossing the bridge.

Addressed a spider floating in the air next to a spider den.

Addressed floating rocks, stone, trees and debris.

Addressed various chest level of detail slowly loading into the proper model.

Addressed a floating tree in the Forbidden Forest.

Addressed an Oak tree not having snow and loading in too slowly.

Addressed roots and bushes around northern house in Keenbridge popping in and out.

Addressed a chest near Central Hogwarts Valley floo flame popping in and out based on the avatar's distance.

Addressed avatar getting stuck out of bounds in the coastal entrance with Highwing.

Addressed a chest in a Bandit Camp being unreachable.

Addressed mountain and terrain in the coastal region level of detail loading in slowly.

Addressed various seams throughout interior structures.

Addressed seeing out of world when flying away from Percival's Tower.

Addressed geo gaps at the entrance of a Treasure vault.

Addressed pond not appearing correctly near "Fire and Vice" mission entry point.

Addressed being able to see out of world flying high near the top western region.

Addressed platforms breaking inappropriately based on avatar's proximity.

Addressed missing rubble asset displaying correctly while collision correctly blocks path when close to it.

Addressed Hazel the Unicorn falling out of world from the Unicorn Den as avatar approaches.

Addressed intense fog displaying toward the end of "It's all Goobledegook".

Addressed pine trees looking green during the winter season.

Addressed avatar being able to walk to the bottom of the river.

Addressed a bag container and poacher corpse being blocked by a tree.

Addressed erratic animations occurring with trees within the forest reveal cinematic.

Addressed trees used in puzzle for "Well, Well, Well" having low resolution until the avatar is super close.

Addressed missing collision on a Bandit camp tent.

Addressed unnatural lighting on the ceiling of the Korro castle ruins.

Addressed bright fog occurring in the initial dungeon of "Cursed Tomb Treasure".

Addressed plant textures appearing broken.

Addressed specific Grillages not possessing collision allowing the avatar clip through them when standing on them.

Addressed a waterfall in the Poidsear loading out too quickly.

Addressed trees by the Threstral den having various levels of detail depending on the position of the avatar.

Addressed stretched textures at the cliffside.

Addressed lighting flickering and transitions vaults.

Addressed a mine cart near Mine's Eye changes size abruptly based on avatar's position.

Addressed pillars located throughout various locations having low level of detail.

Addressed Solomon Sallow teleporting out of bounds and getting stuck inside the walls during the boss fight.

Addressed Gobmine in coastal area having various fog inconsistencies.

Addressed certain areas going dark based on the avatar's position.

Addressed pumpkin mini-game not progressing after destroying the pumpkin.

Addressed Merlin Trials being completed infinite times. HL-15947

Addressed wood panels clipping through the tarps in the Quidditch arena.

Addressed mountains near Aranshire not loading fully when viewed from certain locations.

Addressed telescopes appearing low resolution after interacting with them in the Astronomy table.

Addressed bright light occurring in at the entrance of various dungeons.

Addressed immense fog occurring when entering the "Charles Rookwood's Trial" dungeon.

Addressed avatar getting stuck in the bone stairs if they are on the wrong side.

Addressed Merlin Trail gazebos displaying incorrectly after cinematic completes.

Addressed ambient creatures appearing low resolution.

Addressed popping in and out of ruins while flying on the broom.

Addressed Merlin Trial gazebos displaying low resolution when flying around.

Addressed avatar being defeated due to misplaced scalable wood.

Hogwarts

Addressed floating House Elf interaction point in the kitchen.

Addressed various lighting seams throughout Hogwarts.

Addressed white blocky fog showing up when entering Central Hall from Transfiguration Courtyard.

Addressed avatar being able to fly through the cliffside near Viaduct Bridge.

Addressed a gap in stairs on the Viaduct Bridge.

Addressed treasure chest not spawning.

Addressed Wyvern fountain's changing color depending on the game camera position.

Addressed moth puzzle door disappearing depending on avatar's position.

Addressed world missing when going to the top of Black's room.

Addressed floating pumpkins being seen during ghost hide and seek mini-game.

Addressed Peeves not sliding down the stairs in the Central Hall.

Addressed avatar falling out of the world when fast traveling to the Sanctum.

Addressed avatar falling out of the world from Professor's Sharp bedroom.

Addressed avatar falling out of the world while idling in the Hogwarts grounds near the Greenhouse.

Addressed lamps disappearing based on the avatar's position.

Addressed rock clipping through the castle wall.

Addressed banners/shield disappearing in and out based on avatar's position.

Addressed bell being stuck in the stairs that the bell tower when using Accio.

Addressed window inside Arithmancy door room display incorrect textures.

Addressed not being able to exit after collecting the treasure chest in the Hogwarts grounds.

Addressed "Burn House" not loading in correctly.

Addressed floor in Greenhouse having low textures.

Addressed Slytherin Common Room loading in slowly when descending the spiral staircase.

Addressed part of the castle wall in the Transfiguration Courtyard having different material near the courtyard floo flame.

Addressed snow appearing on top of roof structures out of season.

Addressed low quality Levioso statues spread throughout the castle when fast traveling.

Addressed potted plants appearing broken because of low quality in the Slytherin Dungeon.

Addressed invisible collision within the Viaduct Bridge.

Addressed one of the castles Great Hall towers missing.

Addressed ghost throughout the castle flickering at a short distance in the Astronomy Tower.

Addressed being unable to interact with the teacup in Headmaster's desk.

Addressed a black hole in the wall within the Hogwarts Dungeon.

Addressed a blue light appearing and disappearing within the library.

Addressed chalk board decal in library looking misaligned.

Addressed white light flickering at the bottom of the spiral staircase.

Addressed Hufflepuff entrance and barrels appearing low resolution.

Addressed inconsistent fog near Professor Fig's classroom when moving around.

Addressed Sebastian Sallow not teleporting to Central Hall after conversation in the DADA tower.

Addressed cave walls in the Swamp Vivarium having unintended pink textures.

Addressed avatar's head missing or scarf stretching during DADA intro cinematic.

Addressed Headmaster Black's hand popping between camera shots.

Addressed light flickering within Central Hall various times of day.

Addressed black screen flickering when avatar walk toward the balcony in Central Hall.

Addressed black pillars in the Greenhouse.

Addressed the walls in the Owlery having slipping textures.

Addressed fog flashes when avatar enters the Central Hall from Transfiguration Courtyard.

Addressed getting stuck on black screen when avatar falls asleep.

Addressed geo rendering incorrectly at the doorstep of the Viaduct entrance.

Addressed Defense Against the Dark Arts tower not loading correctly when fast traveling.

Addressed some steps and textures leading to Hogwarts boathouse missing.

Addressed the Greenhouse windows being too bright.

Addressed inconsistent loading of world when avatar goes down the stairs to a room accessible through the Transfiguration courtyard.

Addressed the doorway area before the boss arena noticeably bright.

Addressed some gaps in a pillar in the North Hogwarts exit.

Addressed lamppost appearing darker than expected during winter.

Addressed the world not being fully loaded when exiting the Central Hall door to the Viaduct Bridge.

Addressed Slytherin exterior windows not showing up as expected from certain distance when flying.

Addressed very bright light coming from the window inside the Arithmancy door room on the Long Gallery.

Addressed the Grand Staircase railing looking incorrect.

Addressed pillars next to Central Hall appearing low level of detail.

Addressed assets in the Undercroft having low level of detail.

Addressed Slytherin common room fireplace being low resolution.

Addressed appearing and disappearing in Hogwarts when the avatar in on the Viaduct Bridge.

Addressed blue streaks appearing on the pillars of the DADA tower.

Addressed an unintended shadow effect in the Slytherin dorm room.

Addressed various textures missing throughout Hogwarts.

Addressed door frames not loading in correctly when using "Wait" in the secret room inside the Great Wall.

Addressed conjured items not initially displaying correctly.

Addressed the archway decorative trim popping in and out at close distance in the Central Hall.

Addressed stuffed troll appearing low resolution in the school dungeon.

Addressed interior window displaying correctly within interiors of Hogwarts.

Addressed the Bell Tower initially being seen in low resolution.

Addressed unintended black streaks on the doorframe in the clock tower.

Addressed various geo gaps throughout Hogwarts.

Hogsmeade

Addressed light flickering and interior seams within interior shops in Hogsmeade.

Addressed and updated lighting optimization in Zonko's Joke Shop.

Addressed and updated lighting optimizations in Three Broomsticks.

Addressed long time-of-day shift when avatar idles near Three Broomsticks.

Addressed unintended lighting issues during the Winter around Steepley and Sons.

Addressed issue with exterior ceiling missing from Three Broomsticks.

Addressed game camera being obstructed when exiting Scrivenshaft's Quill Shop door.

Addressed Lodgok staying inside Hogshead instead of meeting the player outside.

Addressed avatar briefly getting stuck behind the "One Man Band" when exiting Honey Dukes.

Addressed window displaying incorrectly within Ollivanders.

Addressed lighting turning off and on in Zonko's Joke Shop.

Addressed the lighting displaying incorrectly in the Three Broomsticks.

Addressed potions having an orange lighting in the potions shop.

Addressed bush and/or small trees floating in the air.

Addressed Augustus Hill not being inside Gladrag's but behind it.

Addressed Logdok not leaving Hogs Head Inn after retrying mission.

Addressed ancient magic hotspot floor texture clipping the terrain.

Addressed view of town missing during Three Broomsticks cutscene.

Addressed flashing occurring at the end of Three Broomstick cinematic talking to your companion.

Addressed pink textures showing up in Alfred Lawley's cellar.

Addressed companions idling when exiting through the back or side door of Gladrags Wizardwear after purchasing your first gear.

Addressed Sebastian not immediately apparating away after completing the gear tutorial.

Spells/VFX

Addressed first Accio crate getting stuck on the second floor and blocking mission progression. HL-15664

Addressed puzzle fireflies not displaying correctly.

Addressed Diffindo spell not displaying correctly.

Addressed Glacius being overridden by target highlight outline.

Addressed flashing lights around Ranrok.

Addressed fire effect staying on screen too long.

Addressed Ancient Magic not displaying correctly based on avatar's position on top of tower.

Addressed various VFX spells not displaying correctly.

Addressed and optimized Glacius spell vertical surface effect.

Addressed and optimized fireflies

Addressed and optimized casting enchanted compass to track a marker at a longer distance.

Addressed abnormal VFX when using the Alteration spell.

Addressed flashing lights around Ranrock.

Addressed misplaced flashing red VFX on Ranrok as the avatar makes an escape.

Addressed casting Bombarda spell while not in combat could cause intense light flashing.

UI

Implemented new home icon menu icons for multiple languages.

Updated in-game icons for home menu display.

Updated in-game icons for home menu display. Addressed mini-map not displaying correctly when loading into Hogwarts.

Addressed compression issues with tutorial pop-ups.

Addressed issues with voice and subtitles not being available when using language packs. HL-15585

Addressed being unable to use the d-pad when selecting languages. HL-15577

Addressed an Arithmancy Door being hard to see.

Addressed Arithmancy symbols of the puzzle being barely visible.

Addressed text size option not being available in the menu settings.

Addressed mini-map appearing blurry in Docked mode.

Addressed black screen flickering in Dungeons when UI pops up.

Addressed spell minigame icons not being resizable in hand-held mode.

Addressed blue flame icons appearing pixelated.

Addressed "Field Guide Pages" and "Room of Requirement" accessible from other sections of the Challenge menu.

Addressed the Field Guide page "Slytherin's Sink" not being counted on the map after saving and exiting the game.

Addressed floating vendor icon over various locations.

Addressed several icons appearing at once on the mini-map during "Professor Sharp's Assignment 1".

Addressed min-map zoom out when approaching various shop entrances.

Addressed when pressing "B" when initiating an Alohomora lock causes the player to be unable to use the "Back" button when inside the mini-game.

Addressed screen flickers when using fast travel during loading screens.

Addressed a texture rainbow strip appearing on the side of the menu screen.

Addressed mini-map pathing towards the Manor Cape leading the avatar away from the destination.

Addressed Three Broomsticks missing an interactive icon to enter.

Addressed "X" and "Y" buttons having the description changed when pressing the "ZR" button to read them.

Addressed the missing language pack DLC message does not automatically update in the main menu.

Addressed player being unable to use touchscreen functionality on the menu prompts with dropdown menus.

Addressed primary settings still being able to be navigated with other options open.

Addressed challenges sub-menus position is misplaced when changing to another menu while any challenge sub-menu is open.

Addressed red gel glue clipping letter the first time the avatar opens the Owl Post.

Addressed Reparo spell tutorial pop-up video shuttering.

Addressed quest not updating properly after picking up first note.

Performance