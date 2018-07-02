Hollow Knight Sells Over 250,000 Units On Nintendo Switch

Usually, indie games have a habit of performing well on the Nintendo Switch and clearing at least 50,000 copies sold. But Hollow Knight is a special exception, as it’s managed to set an even higher sales record than its predecessors.

The game, which got a surprise release a few weeks ago during Nintendo’s E3 Direct special, has managed to sell over 250,000 copies in its first two weeks of release, according to IGN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers at Team Cherry confirmed the number to the news outlet, making the Metroidvania-style open-world adventure a big hit with fans. And it’s not done yet.

Previously, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime had noted that the game is “doing exceptionally well” on the platform, but this marks the first time a specific number was given.

But Team Cherry isn’t resting easy, as the company is hard at work on a new patch that will address certain bugs within the game.

Miss out on Hollow Knight during its release? Here’s a breakdown of this amazing game’s features:

Classic side-scrolling action, with all the modern trimmings. Dodge, dash and slash your way through even the most deadly adversaries.

Includes all of the new items, areas, characters, and bosses from the currently released free content packs; Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, and Lifeblood. All players will also get access to the final free content pack, Gods and Glory, due later this year!

Explore a vast interconnected world of forgotten highways, overgrown wilds and ruined cities. Choose which paths you take, which enemies you face and find your own way forward.

Evolve with powerful new skills and abilities! Gain spells, strength and speed. Leap to new heights on ethereal wings. Dash forward in a blazing flash. Blast foes with fiery Soul!

A haunting, intimate score accompanies the player on their journey, composed by Christopher Larkin. The score echoes the majesty and sadness of a civilisation brought to ruin.

From what we’ve played thus far, the game is a complete blast. And its art style is pretty amazing, going with a simpler hand-drawn design that really complements the Nintendo Switch screen. It’s also wonderful for docked play if that’s your thing.

Hollow Knight is also available for Steam/PC, in case the Switch isn’t your forte.