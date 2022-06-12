Hollow Knight: Silksong Announced for Xbox With Release Window

✖

It has been a long time coming, but new information on Hollow Knight: Silksong finally appeared today during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. First revealed all the way back in 2019, Silksong is a sequel to the original Hollow Knight and is once again being developed by Team Cherry. And while we haven't seen anything from the project since its unveiling in 2019, that long-awaited silence has now come to an end.

A brief new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong was shown off near the start of the new Xbox event today. The video in question contained a much deeper look at the gameplay from Silksong, which is the first time that we've seen the title in action in a very long time. In addition, it was also confirmed that the game will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass when it does launch.

Sadly, we still don't have a specific release date to go off of when it comes to Hollow Knight: Silksong. The only thing that we do know for certain is that the highly-anticipated follow-up will arrive at some point within the next 12-months. This was stated by Microsoft who confirmed that every game being shown off in today's presentation will launch at some point in the coming year. With this in mind, it sounds like we should learn more from Team Cherry soon enough.

At this point in time, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been confirmed to release on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms whenever it does drop. Until we learn more, be sure to keep following our future coverage of the game here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about Hollow Knight: Silksong now that we've finally seen more of the game in action? Are you going to look to pick this up for yourself when it does release or will you instead simply be downloading it thanks to Xbox Game Pass? Let me know either down in the comments section or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.