Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Gets New PS5 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Guerrilla Games has today released an extensive new update for Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC on PlayStation 5. Since the launch of Burning Shores last month, a number of fans have been returning to the world of Horizon Forbidden West to experience the next chapter of protagonist Aloy's story. Now, Guerrilla is looking to improve the overall quality of Burning Shores through the release of a massive new patch.

Available to download at this very moment, update version 1.24 for Horizon Forbidden West is now live. Just like Burning Shores itself, this patch is only accessible to those on PS5 platforms. When it comes to what this patch does, it is almost entirely centered around fixing various bugs and other problems that have been found in Burning Shores since its arrival. As such, if you've found any issues with Burning Shores for yourself, those errors should hopefully now be rectified.

You can find the full list of changes found in this new Horizon Forbidden West update attached down below.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "To the Burning Shores" where creating a save at the campfire during the "Climb Up the Tower" objective and then loading that save would lead to a progression blocker, as Seyka would block the climbing path.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "To the Burning Shores" where the time of day could become stuck after fast traveling away from the tower.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "To the Burning Shores" where very rarely Seyka would disappear after the boss fight at the tower, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where during the "Kill the Clamberjaws" objective one of the Clamberjaws could get stuck outside of the player's reach, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where backtracking through the quest could result in progression blockers.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "The Stars in Their Eyes" where players would be able to get stuck in invisible walls.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "For His Amusement" where creating a quick save and loading it during the "Investigate the Armory" objective would cause the Storage Device to not be interactable, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "For His Amusement" where players would be able to get into the volcano before opening the door, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "His Final Act" where players could get stuck outside of the combat area during the Horus fight by clipping through the tentacles.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "In His Wake" where restarting from save after looting Pirik and then fast traveling would cause the cell door to be unable to pry open, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "The Splinter Within" where the skiff could get stuck in plane wrecks.

Fixed multiple issues for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where the crate could get stuck while using the elevator.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where players could get stuck behind or under the elevator, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where part of the puzzle could be skipped by jumping onto walls.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where under certain conditions Gildun would become idle and not move the elevator, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where restarting from save right after killing the Burrower swarm will reset the " Kill the Machines "objective, reverting progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where the luggable wagon cart could be released early, potentially blocking the crate from being pulled down if players fall down the platform.

World Activities

Fixed an issue for "Aerial Capture: North" where players with an already broken save file would still not be able to go to the start of the flight path after examining the improvised transmitter, making the activity incompletable.

Fixed an issue for "Aerial Capture: East" where players who failed the flight path under certain conditions would not be able to start it again, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for several "Aerial Captures" where Aloy's callouts could cut off the recording dialogue.

Fixed an issue for Cauldron "THETA" where dropping into the Cauldron from the left side of the opening could potentially not trigger the start of the activity, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Relic Ruin "Murmuring Hollow" where restarting from save while holding an energy cell could potentially block progression.

Fixed an issue for Relic Ruin "Murmuring Hollow" where the energy cell could be thrown off the cliff, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Stormbird could become idle in the storm cloud when players approached it at a certain timing. This left players unable to start "Aerial Capture: West" and unable to collect the Delver's Trinket collectable "Mighty Pint," thereby blocking the Errand Quest "The Delvers' Trove".

Fixed an issue for the "Delvers' Trinket" collectables where players could skip part of the puzzle while collecting the "Cherished Flask."

Fixed an issue for the "Pangea Figurines" collectables where players could not collect the "Green Raptor" if they left the parking garage after opening the trunk in which the collectable is located.

Fixed an issue for the "Pangea Figurines" collectables where due to a mistranslation for several languages in the description of the "Green Raptor," players could not enter the correct code for this collectable at the Dino Digits Quiz, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for the "Pangea Figurines" collectables where for several languages the code information was missing from the description of the "Dimorphodon," making the Dino Digits Quiz incompletable.

Datapoints

Fixed an issue for datapoint "Notes on Londra's Code" where players would not be awarded the datapoint in their notebook if they enter the code correctly.

Fixed multiple issues for "Pangea Figurines" collectables where for several languages the description would not show up for the "Dimorphodon," "Queen Rex," and "Reggie the Pterodactyl." Players would miss out on information needed to complete the Dino Digits Quiz.

Machines

Fixed an issue where unmarked machine sites would not spawn machines after players reached Ghost Level 101.

Weapons

Fixed an issue for the Specter Gauntlet where the option to craft the upgrade obtained during Side Quest "In His Wake" would still display at some workbenches after crafting.

Fixed an issue for the Specter Gauntlet where crafting ammo would use all available resources from both the Inventory and the Stash.

Skills

Fixed an issue for the Workbench Expert skill where it would not decrease the cost of crafting ammo for the Specter Gauntlet.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue for the Fabrication Terminal where despite unlocking overrides for all machines, a question mark would still be present for the last entry, potentially causing confusion.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash/hang fixes.

Fixes and improvements to frame rate drops.

Optimization of art assets.

Photo mode

Fixed an issue for photo mode where using it inside the Horus could cause camera clipping and graphical flickering.

Other