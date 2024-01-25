Horizon Forbidden West PC Release Date Announced

PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have announced the launch date for Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition on PC. In the back half of 2023, PlayStation confirmed that it would soon be releasing a Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West across PS5 and PC that included the game's The Burning Shores expansion. This version of the open-world action title hit PS5 this past October, but PlayStation fans have since been wondering about where its PC iteration was at. Now, we have our answer.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog this morning, it was unveiled that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will hit PC in a little under two months on March 21, 2024. This version of the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel will be the same as the one found on PS5 and PS4 but it will come with a couple of additional PC-specific features. To that end, the port's developer, Nixxes, has confirmed that HFW on PC will contain different graphical settings, NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling, and ultra-wide monitor support.

As for its price, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will retail for $59.99 and will come to both Steam and the Epic Games Store at launch. Those who also choose to pre-order the game now will also receive a number of bonus items that mainly include additional outfits and weapons for Aloy to use. Beyond this, the pre-order bonuses also include some unique Photo Mode options and extra resources to help players out in the game's earlier hours.

If you're not already familiar with Horizon Forbidden West, you can get a look at the game's official description and new trailer below.

"Join Aloy as she braves a majestic but dangerous new frontier that holds mysterious new threats. This Complete Edition allows you to enjoy the critically acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West on PC in its entirety with bonus content, including the Burning Shores story expansion that picks up after the main game.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity while fearsome new machines prowl their borders, and life on Earth is hurtling toward another extinction. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past."