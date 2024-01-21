PlayStation Rumor Reveals Next Five PS5 Games Coming to PC

A new rumor tied to PlayStation has revealed the next wave of five games that Sony will soon be bringing to PC platforms. Over the past few years, Sony has made a much more concentrated effort to port many of its biggest exclusive for PS5 and PS4 to PC. In 2023 alone, this resulted in titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal all landing on PC throughout the year. Now, a new rumor has hit the internet and has potentially indicated what PlayStation fans might be able to look forward to next.

Throughout 2024, PlayStation is rumored to be porting five different games to PC that would include The Last of Us Part II, God of War Ragnarok, Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7, and Ghost of Tsushima. Generally speaking, most of these additions to PlayStation's catalog on PC would make a lot of sense, especially given that titles such as God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part II have already seen their predecessors land on the platform. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is another PS5 game that is also said to be in the pipeline for PC, but this release wouldn't transpire until 2025.

As for the source of this rumor, it stems from an anonymous user on 4chan. Obviously, given that 4chan doesn't verify the people in question who are sharing this information, it's easily possible that this information could be falsified, which means what has been outlined should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, all of these previous PlayStation games in mention seem to be very likely candidates to come to PC at some point in the future, which means that what has been rumored here could absolutely come to pass.

