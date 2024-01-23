Is Palworld Coming to PS5 and PS4? PlayStation Responds

Palworld is lighting the world on fire. Despite having been available for less than a week, Pocketpair's creature-catching survival game has already sold over 5 million copies across Xbox and PC and is shattering player records on Steam. With so much hype and popularity surrounding the game, questions have naturally arisen about its potential to one day release for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Now, one prominent executive at PlayStation has given a very brief statement on the topic.

In a message posted to X (formerly Twitter), longtime PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida gave a simple "yes" when asked about Palworld and its potential to land on PS5. Along with this message, Yoshida tagged fellow PlayStation employee Jingwen Zhu in his post as a way of amplifying the requests that PS5 and PS4 users want to see Palworld on Sony's consoles. Obviously, Yoshida's brief statement on the matter doesn't guarantee that Palworld is imminent for PlayStation hardware, but it's clear that those within Sony are taking note and listening to players.

When it comes to Pocketpair, the studio has already said in an FAQ on Steam that it doesn't "have plans for this at the moment" when it comes to porting Palworld to PS5. That being said, the developer hasn't ruled out the possibility completely and says it will consider such a release as it continues working on the title. Obviously, given that there are well over 150 million PS5 and PS4 consoles in the wild, it would make sense for Pocketpair to bring Palworld to PlayStation sooner rather than later as a way of keeping up the game's momentum. For the time being, though, the Japan-based company is likely just thrilled to see that Palworld has been such a resounding success so quickly out of the gate.

