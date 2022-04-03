New Horizon Forbidden West Update Fixes Annoying Gameplay Feature

A recent update to Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has rectified one of the game’s most annoying features. Since the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn launched earlier this year, many fans have had few complaints about the follow-up installment. However, one lingering annoyance with Forbidden West has come in regard to crafting materials, more specifically, with how they have to be obtained. Luckily, developer Guerrilla Games has now heard these complaints and has fixed the problem with a new patch.

In the latest update for Horizon Forbidden West, a new option was added that allows players to toggle off Aloy’s animation that is typically shown when she picks up various materials. Normally, this animation is one that has to be shown every single time Aloy picks up an object in the game. And while the animation is only about one second long or less) in total, given how frequently players pick up items in Horizon Forbidden West, a number of people were becoming annoyed with seeing this so often. Luckily, this animation can now be turned off entirely which allows Aloy to pick up objects on the go without having to stop in her tracks so often.

You can get a look at how this new feature works in-game by checking out the video courtesy of @vanishinggrace down below.

I'm so glad they added a pickup animation on/off toggle, it saves so much time and doesn't break exploration continuity or pace

Now I'll hoard a million berries 🍒 #PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/L9B5KbQnFh — Retr0🦋 (@vanishinggracee) April 2, 2022

Again, this update to Horizon Forbidden West isn’t going to drastically change the core of the game by any means. However, it’s yet another instance where Guerrilla has shown that it’s very much looking to make alterations that fans have been requesting since the game launched back in February. Whether or not we continue to see tweaks like this moving forward with Forbidden West remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Guerrilla has really tried to go above and beyond with its post-launch patches for the title.

Are you glad to see that Guerrilla Games is still listening to closely to the things that fans want to see implemented in Horizon Forbidden West? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.