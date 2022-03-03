New Horizon Forbidden West Update Fixes the Game’s Most Annoying Feature

A new update for Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has now fixed one of the game’s most annoying features. Since releasing just a few weeks back, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn has been incredibly well-received by both fans and critics alike. Despite this overwhelming praise, though, one common issue that a number of people have had involves Aloy’s constant talking to herself. Luckily, if you’re someone who has been wishing that Aloy would just shut her mouth a bit more, then this new patch does just that.

Update 1.06 for Horizon Forbidden West arrived within the past day and one of the most notable tweaks that Guerrilla Games made involves Aloy’s constant talking. Specifically, some players have started to become annoyed at how often the game’s main protagonist references her stash, which is where she keeps her extra resources that she cannot actively carry on her. Given how often looting and gathering resources takes place in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy would often mention her stash over and over, which begins to get tiresome. Luckily, the patch notes for update 1.06 have specifically outlined that, “Aloy will not mention her stash quite as often as before.”

All in all, this isn’t a game-changing alteration to Horizon Forbidden West by any means, but it clearly shows that Guerrilla is listening to pretty much all feedback that players might have with the title. Whether or not other small grievances like this will be rectified in future updates remains to be seen, but it definitely seems like Guerrilla has a good idea of what fans want from the game.

If you aren’t already playing Horizon Forbidden West for yourself, you can look to pick it up on PS5 and PS4. You can also check out our own thoughts on the game in our review right here.

