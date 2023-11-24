LEGO and PlayStation Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set is 41% Off For Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inspired by the PlayStation video game Horizon Forbidden West, the 1,222-piece LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set includes the eponymous robotic critter as well as an Aloy minifigure and a Watcher machine with interchangeable eyes. For Black Friday 2023 its cheaper than ever here on Amazon here on Amazon priced at $52.99 (41% off) at the time of writing. It's selling fast as a Lightning Deal, so reserve one while you can.

You can shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on LEGO right here. However, the best Black Friday deals come directly from LEGO thanks to deep discounts combined with freebie sets. And let's not forget that the hottest LEGO set of the holiday season launched today.

"Part of the LEGO sets for adults, the Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Tallneck uses clever building techniques to capture the machine's authentic details, and measures over 34 centimeters (13.5 inch) high," the official PlayStation blog announcing the set states. "You can display the Tallneck on a stand with details from the Horizon landscape, such as a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. Also included is a LEGO Aloy minifigure featuring her bow and spear, and even a Watcher with either blue, yellow or red eyes."

"Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable," said Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group, as part of the announcement. "The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it."

As for the video game itself, Horizon Forbidden West launched on t he PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the new LEGO set for Horizon Forbidden West? Is this something that you think you will pick up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!