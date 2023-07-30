Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Announces Fast & Furious Crossover

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged was announced back in May and is coming to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 19. The first trailer for the sequel revealed that players will now be able to race across a story-driven campaign featuring animated cutscenes. Of course, that doesn't mean the normal racing players enjoyed in the original are being thrown out the window. In fact, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 ups the ante, tossing in over 130 vehicles and all kinds of new tracks. One of those new cars has been announced today, as Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 announced a new partnership with the Fast & Furious franchise.

The developers at Milestone have partnered up with Universal Games to bring Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 at launch. Dom won't be the only Fast & Furious character with a signature vehicle though, as more cars will be added post-launch as paid content. There's no word on which cars will feature, but eagle-eyed Fast & Furious fans will be able to spot some hints when they rewatch Fast X, as Brian and Mia Toretto can be seen playing the original Hot Wheels Unleashed on screen.

If you had to make a guess as to which Fast & Furious cars will be included in the post-launch content, there are certainly quite a few contenders. For example, Milestone might want to go with a Fast X car and get Han Lue's 2023 Nissan Z or the developers could look at something like the 1995 Toyota Supra from Furious 7 that was pulled out of actor Paul Walker's personal garage as a tribute to him after his untimely passing.

Either way, there are a ton of cars to choose from in the long-running series, and it'll be fun to see which of them makes it into Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Even though it's probably the worst movie out of the lot, we're hoping to see the 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Like the movie, it's a bit silly, but it's hard to beat it in terms of Fast & Furious cars.