Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Announced

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged has been officially announced and is poised to release later this year. Back in 2021, a developer and publisher Milestone released the original Hot Wheels Unleashed, which went on to become quite a popular racing title. Now, over two years later, a sequel to Hot Wheels Unleashed has been revealed and will look to improve on the experience found in the previous installment.

Announced via a debut trailer, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged was confirmed to be releasing later this year on October 19 across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In virtually every manner, Turbocharged will expand on what was seen in the original Hot Wheels Unleashed. This doesn't just include new cars, tracks, and abilities, but also additional game modes. Of these new game modes, the most notable will be a story-driven campaign that features four different racers and comes with unique animated cutscenes.

"Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will launch with over 130 vehicles, including the debut of motocycles and ATVs," says an official description of the game. "Along with the greater diversity of vehicles and environments, which open up more dynamic and strategic racing scenarios, drivers' skills will be tested with the addition of two new abilities to the Unleashed series – dash and jump. Lateral dashing will allow for tactical sideswipes against opponents, obstacle dodging, and daring overturns until the finish line, while players will also be able to perform dramatic jumps anytime and anywhere."

All in all, it seems like Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 will be a big step up from its predecessor in just about every way. While the first entry in this series was already quite popular in its own manner, it looks like Turbocharged has the chance to make this series far bigger than it already is.

What do you think about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged based on what has been shown off so far? And are you planning to pick up this follow-up entry for yourself later in 2023? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.