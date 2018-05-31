House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn Confirmed For U.S.

Earlier this year, we published a report confirming the return of the House of the Dead franchise. Sega announced the light-gun shooting series to arcades with Scarlet Dawn, a fast-paced sequel that features a higher count of zombies than ever before.

For a while there, it appeared that the game was only going to be enjoyed by audiences overseas. However, the publisher has now confirmed that we’ll soon be able to enjoy Scarlet Dawn in our own arcades.

The company sent out a tweet earlier today confirming that the latest House of the Dead is coming our way. “Horror has never looked or felt this real…” it notes. “This is terror like you have never experienced before. House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn. Coming soon to arcades.” You can see the tweet and the teaser image (with a whole lot of zombies) below.

The company didn’t provide a timetable in terms of when Scarlet Dawn will be available for play but it will likely be late summer/early fall, depending on how quickly it’ll be manufacturing units.

The House of the Dead franchise got its start way back in 1996 with the debuting chapter in arcades which was later ported to the Sega Saturn as one of its final games. Many sequels followed, including House of the Dead 2, House of the Dead III and House of the Dead 4, along with the Overkill side release that came out for Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 3.

The series was dormant for some time there, save for that Uwe Boll film of the same name that’s best left forgotten. But now it’s coming back in full force, sure to be a dominant hit in arcades.

In Scarlet Dawn, Kate Green joins forces with Ryan Taylor, the brother of her late partner, James Taylor (from House of the Dead 2) on a undercover mission in a dinner event within Scarecrow’s Mansion, until the mysterious manager unleashes his army of creatures upon the dinner guests, and soon the world.

We’ll let you know when the game starts making its way into local arcades here. But keep that trigger finger at the ready, you’re going to need it.