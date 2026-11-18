After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here. But ahead of its November 19th release, fans can get an idea of what to expect now that the reviews for Rockstar Games’ latest epic are here. However, the biggest surprise might be just how well the latest entry compares to its predecessors. The GTA 6 Metacritic score currently sits at an extraordinary 99 out of 100, surpassing every previous installment in the franchise. That’s an impressive achievement considering the series’ long history and just how good every other game in the series has been.

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When looking at the scores for previous GTA games and comparing them to GTA 6, we can see just how incredible this game is. From the top-down chaos of the original Grand Theft Auto to the sprawling open worlds of its modern successors, Rockstar has repeatedly raised expectations for its games. Even its older games still rank among the best on Metacritic and largely hold up today. Still, every game in the series pales compared to GTA 6, showing just how great the game is.

GTA 6 Is Now the Highest-Rated Grand Theft Auto Game on Metacritic & In the Series

Metacritic has Grand Theft Auto 6 scoring a 99, making it not only the highest-rated game in the series, but on the website. This puts it ahead of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 4, which previously held this title. or comparison, here is how every mainline Grand Theft Auto game ranks based on its highest Metacritic score from its original releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 – 99/100

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 97/100

Grand Theft Auto 4 – 98/100

Grand Theft Auto 3 – 97/100

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – 95/100

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – 95/100

As you can see, the games have only gotten better with each new release, though GTA 5 did fall ever so slightly short of GTA 4. Both Grand Theft Auto 2 and Grand Theft Auto are not listed on Metacritic, so there is nothing to compare there. Still, it is hard to imagine either game topping GTA 6 or the other entries on our list. That said, both games do have loyal fan bases and were well received.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas share the lowest scores among the six rated entries, even if they both have an impressive 95. On the opposite end, GTA 3 and GTA 5 share a 97, while GTA 4 has a 98. These scores show how consistent Rockstar Games is when it comes to the series.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has set an impossible record, and it is hard to imagine Grand Theft Auto 7, if there ever is one, can beat its score. It would have to be a perfect game and earn a 100 on Metacritic to do so. GTA 6 officially releases on November 19th, but you can check out ComicBook.com’s review of it right now.