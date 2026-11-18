Reviews for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 hit the internet a day before its massive launch. To no one’s surprise, Rockstar Games has delivered another winner, with GTA 6 currently sitting at 99 on Metacritic. First announced in February of 2024, the epic sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5 has been in development long before this date and has become one of the most anticipated games in history. Rockstar Games has kept things close to its chest throughout the time leading up to release, but now that launch day is nearly here, the studio is poised to deliver one of 2026’s best games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With GTA 6 sitting at a 99/100 aggregate review score on the website Metacritic, it sits among the highest-reviewed games of the year. At the time of writing, this average is based on reviews from 98 different critics across PlayStation 5 and Xbox, excluding PC and Nintendo Switch 2, as GTA 6 is not available on these platforms. It is clear that GTA 6 is a special game and will likely see massive sales even with the decision to exclude physical versions. Rockstar Games has clearly created a generational game.

GTA 6 Scores an Impressive 99 On Metacritic

With reviews for Grand Theft Auto 6 finally going live, its 99 score shouldn’t come as a surprise. This makes it one of the best-reviewed games of 2026, something that comes after its Game of the Year nomination. Many were surprised to see a game that had not yet been released, let alone had reviews published, be chosen for this short list, but its Metacritic score justifies its placement there.

Not only that, but the official voice actress for Lucia has been revealed as Manni L. Perez thanks to her nomination for Best Performance at The Game Awards. This information has been one of the most highly debated topics surrounding the game. Though fans still do not know the credits for Jason, Perez’s confirmation gives fans yet another idea of what to expect from GTA 6.

It remains to be seen if GTA 6 will win GOTY at The Game Awards this year, but Rockstar Games can be proud of the product they released if the review score is anything to go by. For comparison, Grand Theft Auto 5 currently sits at a 97 on Metacritic, showing the series’ legacy. Reviews are still early for GTA 6, and we may see its score shift throughout the week as more reviews come in.

As for the game itself, GTA 6 is set to launch on November 19th, ending the legendary lead-up to its release. Fans don’t have long before they can return to Vice City and experience one of the biggest games in the history of the industry. In the mean time, check out ComicBook.com’s review for Grand Theft Auto 6.