One of the most exciting times for the gaming industry is The Game Awards, when everyone’s eyes are on which game will win Game of the Year. As one of the most anticipated games of all time, it’s no surprise that Grand Theft Auto 6 is being considered for the title, but its nomination may seem strange since the game isn’t officially out and no reviews have been released. This creates an unusual situation where one of the biggest awards in gaming may go to a title before the public has even had the chance to experience it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rockstar Games has spent years developing GTA 6, and the past year has generated an incredible amount of hype for the game. It is easily one of the biggest launches in gaming history, but does that justify a GOTY nomination before the game has even been released and there are no published reviews? Excitement does not necessarily equate to quality, and it is totally possible, if incredibly unlikely, that Grand Theft Auto 6 could bomb. It faces huge expectations, but what Rockstar has released so far seems to be meeting those. Only time will tell if GTA 6 is worthy of being considered Game of the Year, but so far the TGA seems to think so.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Considered for GOTY With No Reviews

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19th, 2026, but it has already made history. Not only has it seen the Miami Heat change their name for a night, but a live festival is being held to celebrate its in-game music. And now, it has been nominated for Game of the Year with seemingly zero evidence it should be considered. According to the rules, a game must release before November 20th to be considered eligible, and the game is doing that. This means GTA 6 is nominated alongside games like 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The odd part of this is that Rockstar Games has set strict guidelines about reviews, meaning players likely won’t know how GTA 6 holds up until release or shortly before it. However, several outlets are already playing the game, and The Game Awards is using these to determine its nominations for GOTY. This means that those deciding what games could potentially win this award already have their hands on the game.

With this in mind, GTA 6’s inclusion in this short list of games makes sense. Those who are deciding what games to consider for GOTY are the best suited to determine if Rockstar Games’ latest efforts deserve the spot, and the indication is that it does. If the game is among those chosen, it should reveal that Grand Theft Auto 6 is poised to meet expectations and possibly exceed them.