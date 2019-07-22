How to Get Exclusive DOOM Skins in Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to officially arrive this week, bringing with it a different experience than what players of the popular franchise are used to. Playing as BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, players will be doing their best to take down every Nazi in sight in order to find out exactly where their father is. That said, now that the adventure is just days away, it might be good to prepare for the impending chaos. One way players can do this is by making sure they have access to the exclusive DOOM skins that will be available in-game.

Players who wish to get their hands on the DOOM skins in Wolfenstein: Youngblood only have to do one simple thing: join the Slayers Club. For those who don’t know, the Slayers Club is the official free DOOM fan club that provides members with various exclusive benefits, opportunities, and more. One such exclusive bundle that fans will be able to acquire is for the suit and helmet as well as some weapon skins that are straight out of DOOM itself.

“A mysterious helmet and suit were found during the first Nazi expedition to Mars,” reads the Bethesda website. “The Nazis attempted to colonize mars after successfully building a base on the Moon, but due to a catastrophic event, the entire Mars project was halted. Whatever happened left no survivors and all information relating to the event was classified and destroyed by the Reich.

“These weapons have been to Hell and back, but they still work flawlessly, and they don’t discriminate between demons or Nazis. This skin can be applied to any gun in the game. Rip and tear until it’s done!”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to arrive on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the PC version arriving a day earlier. For more on what’s to come in the title:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

“Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.”