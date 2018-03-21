Humble Bundle Hosting Huge Rockstar Games Sale, Get Grand Theft Auto V and More For Cheap

Like clockwork, Humble Bundle has once again teamed up with a major publisher for a sale on hit PC games – and this time, it’s a doozy.

Rockstar Games is offering up several of its hit titles for sale over the next few days, and it’s an ideal opportunity to snag Grand Theft Auto V for a great price, along with various other classics in the series. Ooh, and you can get Max Payne 3 for an unbeatable deal to boot.

The sale is going on over the next few days, and it offers up a variety of bargains from the company’s library, from the early days of Max Payne all the way through current favorites like L.A. Noire and Bully: Scholarship Edition. And, of course, GTA.

Here’s the rundown of deals that are available from the Humble Bundle page. Head on over and shop around!

Grand Theft Auto V- $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter- $59.49

Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle- $69.99

Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle- $89.99

Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle- $100.49

Grand Theft Auto V and Great White Shark Card Bundle- $49.39

Grand Theft Auto III- $3.49

Grand Theft Auto IV- $6.99

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City- $6.99

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition- $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City- $3.49

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- $5.24

Grand Theft Auto Collection (includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City)- $14.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)- $8.99

Bully: Scholarship Edition- $5.24

A. Noire- $6.99

A. Noire DLC Bundle- $3.59

A. Noire: The Complete Edition- $8.99

Max Payne- $3.49

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne- $3.49

Max Payne 3- $6.99

Max Payne 3: Rockstar Pass- $4.49

As you can see, there are some killer sales here, especially if you’re looking to revisit some of the older Grand Theft Auto games. And, again, don’t sleep on Max Payne 3 – it’s an underappreciated masterpiece.