Hunt: Showdown Release Date Confirmed by Crytek

It was recently reported that Hunt: Showdown had an official release date, but this was before a rep stated that it was not final. The original launch date for the game to come out of Early Access on PC as well as Xbox One was set for August 20th. That said, Crytek has officially revealed when the title will be releasing and the original date wasn’t too far off. According to a recent tweet and corresponding website post from the dev team, Hunt: Showdown will be making its way to three different platforms this year, the first two of which will be arriving in August.

While PlayStation 4 players will have to wait until later this fall, Hunt: Showdown will be dropping on PC and Xbox One on August 27th. Not only will the game be arriving in digital form, but Crytek is also partnering with Koch Media to produce a retail version, with Koch handling the physical release for all three platforms.

“Hunt first launched in Early Access on Steam in February 2018 and on Xbox Game Preview in May 2019,” reads the post. “Both platforms gave us the unique opportunity to front a community-driven development process, by taking player feedback onboard and integrating it into the game’s development roadmap. Since that first release in February 2018, we’ve released nearly 20 updates and patches, including a new boss, a new map, two new times of day, additional AI, Quick Play, and more than a dozen weapons.”

For a little more on what Hunt: Showdown is all about:

“Hunt: Showdown, a competitive first-person bounty hunting game, combines the thrill of first-person shooters and survival games and packs those elements into a match-based format. Each match pits up to ten players—playing solo or in teams of two—against each other as they compete for bounty by taking out gruesome monsters in the swamps of Louisiana in what critiques have called a unique blend of player-versus-player and player-versus-enemy elements.

“But once players have taken a bounty, they instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. The higher the risk, the higher the reward—but a single mistake could cost everything, and death is permanent. In Hunt’s Quick Play mode, ten solo players compete for the chance to keep their Hunter at the end of the match — and a considerable amount of gold.”