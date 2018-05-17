Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Hyrule Warriors’ for the Nintendo Switch

This is your friendly reminder that Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is arriving on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, May 18th. That means today is the last chance for Amazon Prime members to take advantage of their 20% discount on the physical copy. Do that right here before time runs out!

Hyrule Warriors was well received when it was originally released on the Wii U and 3DS, but suffered a bit because of the platforms. The Nintendo Switch version is much improved, and certainly worthy of the “definitive” title. This game doesn’t offer a deep Zelda experience, but if you’re down for many hours of mindless hack and slash fun then you won’t be disappointed. You can see the game in action in the video above, and a detailed description of the game is available below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

The Sorceress Cia has begun her conquest of Hyrule. Great armies of good and evil are clashing, but the tide of battle can be changed by a single, powerful warrior. As the conflict unfolds and objectives change, use special weapons and items to fight your way through hordes of enemies. You can even find materials on the battlefield to upgrade your characters and weapons for future battles.

Each warrior has unique weapons and ferocious, over-the-top moves that you can unleash with the right combination of button presses. You’ll need to master them to traverse battlefields, crush enemies and capture areas for Zelda’s forces.

While you’ll spend much of your time doling out high-volume punishment to hordes of enemies, you won’t secure a battlefield without facing at least one powerful boss character. Find and exploit their weaknesses – use an item if need be – or they might just bring your battle to a premature end.

Sometimes courage and skill will only get you so far, and you need the right tool for the right job. Find critical items on the battlefields – like a bow, hookshot, and bombs – to defeat tricky enemies, solve puzzles, and access new places on the map.

The campaign against Cia and her dark forces is split into several stand-alone battles that take place in both brand new locales and also iconic settings from the Legend of Zelda series.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.