Bethesda's Indiana Jones Announcement Has Gamers Freaking Out

By Charlie Ridgely

The game studio behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises delivered quite a surprise to fans on Tuesday morning, announcing that it was partnering with Lucasfilm Games Wolfenstein's MachineGames to develop a brand new Indiana Jones adventure game. The iconic movie character, played on the big screen by Harrison Ford, will be returning to video games with a new story sometime in the future. As you can probably imagine, fans of Bethesda and Indiana Jones have been freaking out on social media since the game was announced.

Bethesda is one of the most beloved video game studios out there, and Indiana Jones remains an all-time adventure property. The pairing is a match made in heaven, and could finally provide gamers with another title to rival that of Uncharted and Tomb Raider.

It will still be a long time before the new Indiana Jones game arrives on consoles, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from freaking out over the possibilities.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the new announcement below!

