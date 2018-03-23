Injustice 2: Blue Beetle’s New Gear Basically Turns Him Into Lord Zedd From Power Rangers

Amidst all of the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition hype, NetherRealm Studios hosted a recent Watchtower stream to go over some of the big changes, and a lot of the new gear. Injustice 2 players will — starting today — will already have access to a lot of this new gear, and a sick new practice mode. One Reddit user spotted an incredible new Blue Beetle helmet, which makes Beetle look like a straight up insect. He also reminds us of a certain iconic villain, though: Lord Zedd from Power Rangers. Take a look and tell us you don’t see the resemblance:

We don’t think that Blue Beetle’s helmet is supposed to have an exposed brain on the top, but the wrinkly, gross-and-shriveled texture does remind us of a brain. What’s more, he’s sporting all kinds of bright metallic rods across his helmet and body, which are supposed to mimic an exoskeleton. They remind us very much of Lord Zedd’s armor, since they’re both spread over weird, muscley shades of red. It has a very strange and disturbing allure to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a closer look at the Blue Beetle gear, without Lord Zedd for comparison:

Blue Beetle isn’t the only one with new gear. Tons of fighters are boasting some new threads this morning, and the Injustice sub-reddit is bursting with posts showing off all of the new armor. Raiden has a fantastic new mask, Black Canary has some sunglasses straight out of the matrix, and Aquaman has an awesome new trident. If you haven’t booted up the game in a while, now would be a great time to come back and see what you can dig up for your favorite character!

With the impending release of Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, the team at NetherRealm Studios has been hard at work updating the game and getting everyone ready for all of the changes. All of the new gear, new shaders, and new content coming to the game will be available for all players, no matter which version you own; the Legendary Edition simply offers a convenient package for those wanting all of the new DLC characters right out of the box.

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition will launch on March 27. You can pre-order your copy right here for PS4, and here for Xbox One.