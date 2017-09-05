‘Injustice 2’: Is Another ‘Mortal Kombat’ Character Coming In Fighter Pack 3?

For those of you still fuming over the inclusion of Raiden in Injustice 2 as the second Mortal Kombat guest character, you’ll be glad to know that we won’t be getting any more Mortal Kombat characters.

NetherRealm Studios Creative Director Ed Boon took a moment to respond to a Mortal Kombat fan forum post on Twitter. His answer was… to the point. Check it out:

“Could Injustice 2‘s Fighter Pack 3 deliver a third Mortal Kombat character? Tell us what you think on the forums.” Ed Boon will tell you what he thinks right now: “Nope.” Well, that settles that. Fan speculation, both positive and negative, has been rampant since Raiden’s reveal. Players were convinced that Boon was more keen to add Mortal Kombat characters to the roster than he was DC Comics characters, which is a bit dramatic.

But this is a fantastic bit of confirmation for those of us planning to pour over every little hint about the remaining three DLC characters. Fighter Packs 1 and 2 have been revealed, and even though we haven’t even had the chance to play a single character from Fighter Pack 2, we know who all three will be. All that’s left are the final three combatants from Fighter Pack 3, and more than likely a few premiere skins.

And speaking of premiere skins, you guys will want to keep your eyes and ears open for a special reveal very soon. Ed Boon has been teasing a character or skin that starts with, or has to do with, the word “black.” You can follow the trail of crumbs and see our prediction for who will be coming to the game right here. We’re pretty sure a fan-favorite hero is making a return!